2025 UCI Mountain Bike World Championships schedule

It’s mountain bike World Champs time! When are things happening exactly?

For reasons of clarity (and other things) we’re just going to pretend the ebike and pumptrack etc World Champs don’t exist and get straight to the classic disciplines.

In terms of watching the events on your telly/phone/computer, as usual the BBC will be showing some of the racing via the iPlayer Red Button thingy. And Warners Brothers Discovery+ will also being broadcasting stuff via its usual pay-to-view channels/sites/apps.

The Valais area of Switzerland is pretty big. Each different discipline is taking place quite far from one another. The XC Short Track is in Zermatt, the XC Olympic is in Crans-Montana and the Downhill will be in Champéry.

Friday, September 5th

10:00am UK: Women Junior Downhill – Qualification

Followed by: Men Junior Downhill – Qualification

Saturday, September 6th

10:00am UK: Women Junior Downhill – Final

10:45am UK: Men Junior Downhill – Final

3:30pm UK: Women Elite Downhill – Qualification

Followed by: Men Elite Downhill – Qualification

Sunday, September 7th

10:00am UK: Women Elite Downhill – Final

11:30am UK: Men Elite Downhill – Final

Tuesday, September 9th

2:30pm UK: Women Under 23 Cross-country Short Track – Final

3:15pm UK: Men Under 23 Cross-country Short Track – Final

4:15pm UK: Women Elite Cross-country Short Track – Final

5:00pm UK: Men Elite Cross-country Short Track – Final

Thursday, September 11th

4:00pm UK: Cross-country Mixed Team Relay

Friday, September 12th

2:00pm UK: Women Junior Cross-country Olympic

4:00pm UK: Men Junior Cross-country Olympic

Saturday, September 13th

10:00am UK: Men Under 23 Cross-country Olympic

1:00pm UK: Women Elite Cross-country Olympic

Sunday, September 14th

9:30am UK: Women Under 23 Cross-country Olympic

12:30pm UK: Men Elite Cross-country Olympic

