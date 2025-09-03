It’s mountain bike World Champs time! When are things happening exactly?
For reasons of clarity (and other things) we’re just going to pretend the ebike and pumptrack etc World Champs don’t exist and get straight to the classic disciplines.
In terms of watching the events on your telly/phone/computer, as usual the BBC will be showing some of the racing via the iPlayer Red Button thingy. And Warners Brothers Discovery+ will also being broadcasting stuff via its usual pay-to-view channels/sites/apps.
The Valais area of Switzerland is pretty big. Each different discipline is taking place quite far from one another. The XC Short Track is in Zermatt, the XC Olympic is in Crans-Montana and the Downhill will be in Champéry.
Friday, September 5th
10:00am UK: Women Junior Downhill – Qualification
Followed by: Men Junior Downhill – Qualification
Saturday, September 6th
10:00am UK: Women Junior Downhill – Final
10:45am UK: Men Junior Downhill – Final
3:30pm UK: Women Elite Downhill – Qualification
Followed by: Men Elite Downhill – Qualification
Sunday, September 7th
10:00am UK: Women Elite Downhill – Final
11:30am UK: Men Elite Downhill – Final
Tuesday, September 9th
2:30pm UK: Women Under 23 Cross-country Short Track – Final
3:15pm UK: Men Under 23 Cross-country Short Track – Final
4:15pm UK: Women Elite Cross-country Short Track – Final
5:00pm UK: Men Elite Cross-country Short Track – Final
Thursday, September 11th
4:00pm UK: Cross-country Mixed Team Relay
Friday, September 12th
2:00pm UK: Women Junior Cross-country Olympic
4:00pm UK: Men Junior Cross-country Olympic
Saturday, September 13th
10:00am UK: Men Under 23 Cross-country Olympic
1:00pm UK: Women Elite Cross-country Olympic
Sunday, September 14th
9:30am UK: Women Under 23 Cross-country Olympic
12:30pm UK: Men Elite Cross-country Olympic
5 thoughts on “2025 UCI Mountain Bike World Championships schedule”
Can’t wait to listen to the BBC commentators who have never seen a DH race before.
Acting like every rider on track has a shot at winning. Turning up the volume for every Brit. Trying to keep the hype alive to the end of every run even though someone was 3 seconds back at the final split.
Well that’s my weekend sorted 🙂
Is there any way to see what/when the BBC are showing? Doesn’t look great on the results google gives, https://www.bbc.co.uk/programmes/b095szlg
Might need to take the normal approach – ask teenage son to find the stream somewhere. Longest it’s taken in 2 minutes.
The BBC are frustratingly cagey about what they will be broadcasting live eh?
They’re not gonna get much of an audience if nobody knows if and when they’ll be showing it.
That sounds pretty similar to the Discovery commentators minus the volume for Brits. A least the BBC ones might not go on and on about Santa Cruz V10’s.
