Verbier Bike Festival: bike, eat, drink, repeat

Visit during August 14–17th for arguably the best trails and cuisine in Europe.
- 520km of trails
- 20+ highlighted routes
- More than 400 demo bikes
- Amazing local food and drink
- Enter a Challenge or two
- Take it easier on various chilled loops
- Socialise away into the evening
For 2025 the 7th edition of the Verbier Bike Festival is expanding beyond its previous E-Bike focus. All kinds of bike are welcome now, which very much reflects the attitude of ebikers and regular bikers out on the trails these days.
No more ‘us versus them’. Everyone here to have a great time riding great trails on great bikes. From gravel grinders through to pedal-assisted gravity addicts, everyone can enjoy Verbier Bike Festival 2025. Whether you’re here to test the latest bikes, explore scenic trails, or simply soak in the eclectic mountain vibe, there’s something for all skill levels and cycling styles.
The festival, perched in the stunning Val de Bagnes area, spreads out over 520km of alpine trails, with over 20 specific routes to choose from and more than 400 bikes on offer for testing.
Imagine morning sessions on fresh singletrack, amazing lunches, more singletrack, then afternoons sampling local food and drink, then evenings in the Event Village experiencing the signature post-ride buzz.
Demo a bike or two
A bigger than ever Bike Test experience, offering a larger variety of models from leading brands. Ride over 450 bikes across 17 dedicated test trails, designed to let you get a proper experience of both the bike and the terrain.
Back in the Event Village you can nose around more than 30 brands, including 21 bike manufacturers. The Village isn’t just for gearheads. Families are also welcome, with kids’ activities, plus live music and festive programming every afternoon.
The after-bike sessions turn the day’s efforts into good times. Mini-bike races, silent parties, and hands-on activities around every booth mean there’s always something fun to get involved with.
Challenge yourself
Road Challenge (Thursday, August 14): Designed for the KOM/QOM chasers. Riders tackle timed sectiions on two unique routes, racing the clock at their convenience throughout the day.
Specialized Enduro Challenge (Friday, August 15): The same open-format, adapted for enduro-style riding. With secret maps, participants choose their pace and path, collecting checkpoints and discovering Verbier like never before. You may even win a 2025 Specialized Stumpjumper.
BOSCH eMTB Challenge (Saturday, August 16): This alpine competition for e-bikers offers great trails and three categories – Amateur, Advanced or Pro – with challenging terrain and epic scenery.
Ridley Gravel Challenge (Sunday, August 17): A choose-your-own-adventure ride featuring hidden checkpoints. Choose from three route intensities – Blue (3–4 hrs), Red (4–5 hrs), or Black (5–6 hrs) – and chart your own course through stunning backcountry terrain. There’s chance to win a Ridley Ignite GTX Alpine.
There’s also The Parcours Découverte, which isn’t a Challenge, it’s more a selection of breathtaking day tours tailored for all skill levels.
Ride! Taste! Enjoy!
The Festival’s much-loved Rando Gourmande returns as the culinary and scenic signature ride, offering three delicious options. This is a cycling experience punctuated by gourmet stops at local restaurants. Riders sample regional products along the way: alpine cheeses, artisanal charcuterie, and Swiss wines, making cycling a delicious excuse to discover the local fare.
Rando Gourmande Classique by Altis – A relaxed day of riding and tasting, perfect for groups and friends
Parcours Délices – A luxurious outdoor indulgence, ideal for those craving a slower pace and intense gourmet moments.
Rando Gourmande Sportive – A slightly more dynamic ride for adventurers seeking a challenge paired with lots of local flavour.
A culinary experience rooted in the land
As you may have noticed, the festival places a strong emphasis on alpine gastronomy. Supporting local producers is a core value of the event. Approximately 95% of the products on offer come from the Valais or neighbouring regions. Local chefs and artisans from the Val de Bagnes come together to share their specialties.
“The Verbier Bike Festival is the next step in our mission to create a truly inclusive and world-class cycling event. This evolution brings together all bike disciplines, an unmatched selection of brands, and the traditions that riders love, all set against the stunning backdrop and best playground of Verbier, Val de Bagnes. It’s a celebration of innovation, adventure, and the incredible community that cycling fosters.” – Nicolas Hale-Woods, VBF Founder