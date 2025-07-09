Single pivot is good, hi-mod carbon is bad: Podcast with Lauf CEO

Benedikt Skúlason is the main man at Icelandic bike brand Lauf Cycles and he’s not shy of opinions.

In this episode of the Singletrack Magazine MTB Podcast, Benji chats to Benedikt about the origins of Lauf and what makes them stand out amongst the relatively conservative cycling scene.

For this Podcast we’ve specifically tried to stay on the subject of mountain bikes and mountain biking. There are plenty of other Pods out there about Lauf’s gravel and fatbike stuff. In fact, the best place is on Lauf’s own website – check out the Our Story section.

Click on the play button below for 25 minutes of mountain bike nerdery. Principally about the Lauf Elja but also encompassing subjects like tyre volume, single pivots done differently and why fancypants high-modulus carbon fibre may not actually be the best thing to make a mountain bike out of…

