Red Bull Hardline Wales results, report and replay vid

It’s fair to say that history was made this weekend in Wales.

REPLAY: Red Bull Hardline Wales 2025

Red Bull Hardline Wales 2025 results

Asa Vermette (USA) 2:24.477 Charlie Hatton (UK) 2:26.158 Rónán Dunne (IRE) 2:29.496 Tuhoto-Ariki Pene (NZ) 2:29.673 Bernard Kerr (UK) 2:30.430 Sam Gale (NZ) 2:34.596 George Brannigan (NZ) 2:35.525 Roger Vieira (BRA) 2:36.045 Gee Atherton (UK) 2:36.693 Felipe Agurto (CHI) 2:40.533 Josh Bryceland (UK) 2:40.909 Oli Clark (NZ) 2:42.868 Jeronimo Paez (ARG) 2:44.409 Joe Smith (UK) 2:45.593 Théo Erlangson (ZAF) 2:50.499 Harry Molloy (UK) 2:50.550 Jono Jones (UK) 2:58.634 Louise Ferguson (UK) 3:44.593 Matt Jones (UK) 3:54.088 Sebastian Holguin (COL) DNF Brook MacDonald (NZ) DNF Adam Brayton (UK) DNF Matteo Iniguez (FRA) DNF Laurie Greenland (UK) DNF Kaos Seagrave (UK) DSQ

Race reports and photos courtesy of Red Bull Content Pool:

ASA VERMETTE & LOUISE FERGUSON SECURE VICTORY AT RED BULL HARDLINE UK 2025

Charlie Hatton, Louise Ferguson, Asa Vermette & Ronan Dunne at the Podium at the Red Bull Hardline in Dinas Mawddwy, Wales on July 26, 2025 // Dan Griffiths / Red Bull Content Pool //

18-year-old Asa Vermette edged out Charlie Hatton to claim the title of Red Bull Hardline UK 2025 champion in a dramatic final race in Wales.

Vermette became the youngest ever to secure the top spot with a time of 2:24.477, edging out Hatton by 1.681 seconds. The young American, who is proving to be one of the most exciting prospects in the sport, picked up speed from his qualifying time by 4.586 seconds to take the win.

Vermette kept his cool and laid down a near flawless run on the toughest downhill mountain bike course in the world.

Louise Ferguson celebrates at the Red Bull Hardline in Dinas Mawddwy, Wales on July 26, 2025 // Dan Griffiths / Red Bull Content Pool //

After becoming the first woman to do a top-to-bottom and qualify at Red Bull Hardline, UK, Louise Ferguson makes history as the first to win the women’s category with a race time of 3:44.593.

After Vermette’s performance at Red Bull Hardline, Tasmania, Australia where he came 2nd to Jackson Goldstone, he had his sights set on putting on a performance this week and had been showing potential throughout practice. Conditions were tough on the unrelenting course as the track was wet after significant rainfall overnight. However, Vermette showed incredible technical skills and focus as he secured victory.

Both Vermette and Ferguson were met in the finishing field by a huge roar from the sold out crowd who have provided an electric atmosphere throughout the weekend’s action in Wales. BFGoodrich rider of the week was awarded to Louise Ferguson who has also been a crowd favourite after making history on both days.

Asa Vermette seen at the Red Bull Hardline in Dinas Mawddwy, Wales on July 26, 2025 // Dan Griffiths / Red Bull Content Pool //

On winning Red Bull Hardline UK, an ecstatic Asa Vermette said, “It felt like a bit of a sketchy run to be honest. I wasn’t expecting to come across in first place after a couple of mistakes but coming across the line and seeing green was an insane feeling. The conditions are mint – the rocks were still a little slippery but all the dirt in between was so money I’d like to go and do another lap!”

“I haven’t been doing the best all year so to get this feels so good and hopefully we’ll keep going forward in this way! I just tried to have fun on the run and have fun while biking so I always try and stick to that. The whole race is super cool – Hardline is one of the funnest races i’ve ever done”

Charlie Hatton seen at the Red Bull Hardline in Dinas Mawddwy, Wales on July 26, 2025 // Dan Griffiths / Red Bull Content Pool //

UK’s Charlie Hatton put together a superb performance for the home fans to briefly sit in the lead, but Asa proved to be too quick.

Defending champion, Rónán Dunne sat on top before being overtaken by Charlie to place third. He was one of the first out the gates in the final due to a mechanical issue in his qualification run.

Louise Ferguson seen at the Red Bull Hardline in Dinas Mawddwy, Wales on July 26, 2025 // Dan Griffiths / Red Bull Content Pool //

Red Bull Hardline UK – Podium and Awards

Men’s 1st Place – Asa Vermette (USA)

Men’s 2nd Place – Charlie Hatton (UK)

Men’s 3rd Place – Rónán Dunne (IRE)

Women’s 1st Place – Louise Ferguson (UK)

BFGoodrich Rider of the Week – Louise Ferguson (UK)

Young American rider, Asa Vermette, has been revelling in his first experience of Red Bull Hardline, Wales and has looked incredibly comfortable all week. The 18 year-old Junior World Champion has proven himself on the biggest stage and is set to compete for the highest accolades for years to come in downhill mountain biking.

On finishing in second, Charlie Hatton, said, “Red Bull Hardline done for another year, I ended up in 2nd place which I’m over the moon about. Anytime you’re on the podium at Red Bull Hardline is always a good day so I’m buzzing. The crowd were insane, the racing was insane so, it was a hell of a day out!”

After finishing Red Bull Hardline UK in third, Rónán Dunne said, “Finals day so I was definitely nervous coming into it and it was a super early start for me as one of the first riders going oﬀ. I can’t complain with P3 as we had pretty slippery conditions. Hats oﬀ to Asa and Charlie – they ripped it and it was sick to watch. I was definitely nervous at the top as it was tricky to know how much to push because of the conditions but I’m stoked I got it down.”

Please leave this field empty Singletrack Weekly Word Sports Newsletter of the Year finalist at the Publisher Newsletter Awards 2024.

Find out why our newsletter is different and give it a go. Keep up to date and get our best editorial in your inbox. Remove ads