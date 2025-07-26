Lou Ferguson becomes first woman to qualify for Red Bull Hardline

Scottish mountain bike rider has made history in Wales.

The 29 year old completed a timed seeding run today becoming the first female rider to qualify in the event’s history.

Red Bull Press Pool writes:

As well as testing the riders to their limits, Red Bull Hardline has gained a well-earned reputation as an event that pushes the progression of the sport.

In the event’s 11 years, a female rider has never completed the course in full – mainly due to the scale of the jumps and challenging terrain. Lou’s incredible accomplishment means that she is the first female rider ever to qualify for the finals at Red Bull Hardline UK.

On completing Red Bull Hardline UK, a clearly emotional Louise Ferguson said, “I feel so much pride. All the girls have worked so hard over the last few seasons and it hasn’t been easy. Getting the opportunity to come to Red Bull Hardline and progress each year has made such a difference. I’m a small part of it but it feels so good to do it for all the girls and it’s not going to take long before there’s more of us completing the course.”

“The run is a blur. I just tried to focus on one feature at a time to get through and it worked out. It’s so much harder than any other event and it takes so much courage to hit even one of the features let alone all of them back to back. I can’t explain how slippery some of the rocks were – it was such a mental battle to put a full run together. I just tried to focus on what I could control and trust in myself.”

“The community at this event makes all the difference – all the men are so supportive and it feels like there’s no divide between the categories – it has an incredibly special support network and vibe. I can’t wait for tomorrow”.

Louise is originally from Fort William, Scotland, but now calls Queenstown, New Zealand, her home, where she’s immersed in the thriving mountain biking scene. She is currently ranked 14th in the world and recently won the British National Championships the week before attending Red Bull Hardline UK for the second time.

Red Bull Hardline UK has five of the world’s best female riders in attendance this weekend; Louise Ferguson, Vaea Verbeeck, Kirsten Van Horne, Cami Nogueira and Hannah Bergemann who have been pushing the limits during this week’s open practice sessions. Louise was targeting completing a full run and has made her dream a reality.

Red Bull Hardline UK is hailed as one of the toughest downhill mountain bike races in the world, never to be conquered by a female rider before. Designed by MTB track pioneer Dan Atherton, the course is notoriously difficult and an extreme test in skill and nerve. Fastest down the hill wins and Louise has confirmed her spot to challenge in Sunday’s finals and pit herself against the most elite downhill mountain bike riders in the world.

Louise will join defending champion Rónán Dunne and downhill mountain bike legend, Gee Atherton, on the course in Dyfi Valley, Wales, which will be broadcast live on Red Bull TV and on Red Bull Bike YouTube from 9am BST, Sunday 27th July

How to watch

Red Bull Hardline UK will be broadcasted live on Red Bull TV and Red Bull YouTube on Sunday 27th July for fans to enjoy across the globe:

