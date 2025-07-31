Hope Evo Carbon Cranks review

If you’re looking for light, pretty and tough cranks – with aftersales support for years to come – these are well worth a look.

Brand : Hope Technology

: Hope Technology Product : Evo Carbon Cranks

: Evo Carbon Cranks Price : £550.00

: £550.00 From : Hope Technology

: Hope Technology Tested by: Ross for 9 months

Cranks & lockring: 424g. Chainring: 60g.

Pros

Extremely well made

Nicely neutral performance

Retain their looks better than most

Cons

Price

Carbon can’t be recycled

Our rating

The Hope Evo Carbon Crankset is designed to be a lighter weight alternative to their regular aluminium Evo cranks. Although carbon, they’re still made in-house in their Barnoldswick HQ. And in terms of ride intention, the Evo Carbon cranks are recommended for proper trail riding duties, not just XC duties.

Gert lush

Opening the box, the first thing you notice about the Hope Carbon Crankset is the overall quality. The finish of everything, from the carbon layup to the machined parts is simply top notch. Everything looks and feels premium quality.

In the very middle of the crank arms there is a foam core that claims to absorb impacts and reduce vibration. The cranks are manufactured with an exterior layer of carbon ‘1k fabric’ that has a greater abrasion resistance (compared to the carbon within) in an effort to improve durability and retain the looks – which, to be frank, is going to be one of the main reasons anyone buys these cranks.

In the box you’ll also find some replaceable protective tape that you fit to keep the cranks themselves from scuffing. There’s also a pair protective rubber booties for the ends to help dissipate the effect of pedal strikes.

Fitting onto the bike (I opted for Hope’s own steel BB, not included) was as simple and straightforward as cranks get. All the parts fit together clearly, snugly and easily, without any brute force or slop/play. Once I tightened everything up on the axle, the pleasingly not-too-dinky preload collar was easy to rotate and nipped things up perfectly.

Available in 155mm, 165mm (tested here) and 170mm lengths. The chainring is direct mount and uses Hope’s own system. Don’t worry, there is a beautifully machined tool included in the box. The 7075 aluminium axle is the 30mm standard (you don’t have to use a Hope BB). As mentioned, once fitted and tightened up, play is removed with the aluminium pre-load collar.

The cranks use the same self-extracting system found on the aluminium Hope Evo cranks and the final piece of the puzzle is replaceable pedal inserts (which is a bike shop/Hope job).

On the trail

I originally fitted the crankset to a short travel Merida One-Twenty 700, and then onto my Gen1 Privateer 161. Two very different bikes but the cranks have worked fine and suited both.

Merida One-Twenty 700

Testing cranks can be a very subjective experience, and it can be difficult to quantify them, especially when they’re bolted to a full suspension mountain bike. Hope claim to have tuned the layup of the cranks to give what they dub “the optimum ride feel” – a balance between stiffness, ride feel and muting trail feedback. Whether I was cranking hard up a steep climb or sprinting into my favourite descent there was no noticeable flex. I’ve not once felt that my feet are being battered, or noticed any excess trail feedback harshness. Whether this is to do with the carbon layup or the internal foam is impossible to say but they’re certainly doing something right.

I’ve not always got on with carbon cranks, and have had issues in the past with inserts coming out, and them not being particularly durable. And they’ve suffered aesthetically too, which is distressing for this type of component. The Hope Evo Carbon cranks have turned this experience around. After nearly 10 months of use, on a couple of different bikes, they’re still going strong. Even with some pretty big rock strikes there’s no big gouges or undue wear and even the protective tape is still holding well.

Overall

The Hope Evo Carbon Crankset is one of those products that is that good but basically unnoticeable, in the best way possible! It just does what it needs to do. It’s light and tough, and has been a versatile option for two very different bikes. It’s by no means a cheap purchase but if you’re looking for light, pretty and tough cranks – with aftersales support for years to come – these are well worth a look.