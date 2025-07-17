Fox Speedframe Pro helmet review

This has become my go-to helmet: comfortable, airy, looks great and has industry-leading protection levels.

Brand : Fox

Product : Speedframe Pro helmet

Price : £164.99

From : Fox Racing

Tested by : Ross for 8 months

Our rating

The new Speedframe Pro comes in a little lighter than the previous one – 357g on our (t)rusty kitchen scales compared to 390g for the previous version (both size M).

The overall shape and feel is familiar if you’ve used the previous version. Just a bit sleeker. And the retention system has been refined and switched to a BOA system which does feel less intrusive across the top of the ears/side of the head. On other helmets I’ve had issues with glasses arms clashing with retention system and causing uncomfortable hotspots, but not with the Speedframe Pro.

For me, and my head, Fox has got the fit of the Speedframe Pro spot on. No matter how long I’ve had it on for, or how hot/sweaty/wet/muggy, it’s stayed consistently comfortable. The vents do great job of channeling flow across the head. The front one especially helps you stay relatively sweat-free for all but the hottest workouts.

The antimicrobial Ionic+ liner does its job of stopping things get stinky and so far I’ve not felt the need to remove the liner and wash it (which can be done easily)

The general shape and size seems much less bulky and wide than a lot of other current options. It generally has a smaller profile that I much prefer to a lot of other modern mushroom-looking lids).

Since first using it it’s been pretty much fit and forget. No hotspots. No pressure points. Easily up there with the best. The BOA system works well and is easy to use one handed – and with gloves on – with small incremental adjustments if you do need to slacken things off when you’re grinding up a long climb or such.

The visor has also had an upgrade. It it much more solid and positive when moving between the three fixed positions. It’s appropriately stiff to move, with a definite and positive locking into each position, and once in the chosen position it doesn’t budge, rattle or flop around.

Putting the visor in the highest position allows you store your glasses via a dedicated storage system. Getting your glasses in here is nice and easy, and once stored, I’ve not had any issues with them slipping or falling out no matter how rough or rowdy the trail gets. The only issue I’ve found with this system is that when raised, the visor can catch a bit more foliage/undergrowth/branches, but you soon learn to remember and adapt.

While I’ve thankfully not had to test the protection yet, the Mips Air Node protection system and Varizorb EPS combine to help this helmet get its Virginia Tech 5-star safety rating which adds to my confidence in the helmet.

Overall

The updated Fox Speedframe Pro has become my go to helmet (usurping my trusty Giro Merit Spherical Dirt). It’s comfortable and airy no matter how hard you’re pushing. It looks great and most importantly of all, it has industry-leading protection should things get out of hand. I’d buy one of these.

