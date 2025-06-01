Sonder Broken Road Ti GX Review: For covering the miles in comfort BikesReview by Singletrack Magazine June 1, 2025

The Sonder Broken Road Ti is marketed as a ‘hardtail mountain bike for long rides, remote places, and wilderness bikepacking’. I rode it mostly around Calderdale over the winter and spring, where it was a great option.

Sonder Broken Road Ti GX

Current Prices: Complete builds £1,749.00 (SX Eagle) up to £4,249.00 (Pinion C1.12) , also available in a steel version

Alpkit.com Reviewed by: Lewis Deacon for 8 months

Sonder Broken Road Ti GX Pros:

The comfort

The mounting options

The weight

Sonder Broken Road Ti GX Cons:

Better with a dropper added

Missing some mounting points, but this has been addressed on the latest version

Internal routing may not suit those going really far afield

The Bike

The Broken Road Ti’s name gives a clear indication of where this bike sits in terms of intended purpose – the version of the bike that arrived for testing was a slight mismatch to what’s available now to order with SRAM’s updated groupset range (90/70/GX Eagle), but the majority of components are the same.

The Broken Road Ti is optimised for 29” wheels (can also run 27.5”+), but can be adapted to be set up a number of ways as it has sliding rear dropouts, which allow for the bike to be set up singlespeed or even with an geared hub (frame options on Alpkit’s website also includes a Pinion gearbox as well as a number of customisable options).

The version I tested came with 2.4” Goodyear Peak Ultimate tyres on Sonder’s own Alpha 29” wheels, but it will take up to a 2.6” in that wheel size. The tyres held up surprisingly well over the wetter and muddier rides for a fast-rolling low tread profile tyre and the Alpha wheels seemed to survive most Calderdale rocks for a budget set of included wheels.

I ran the frame with a variety of bags over the winter and spring on longer rides, or when carrying kit and the Ti frame and etched decals are showing very minimal signs of wear, and any surface marks can easily be buffed out.

Local group ride may end in a pub…

While testing this bike I was unable to ride for a period due to illness – the Broken Rode Ti became my bike of choice to recover fitness and ride on the local group ride, rather than my heavier enduro bike. The light, responsive and comfortable bike was perfect for me during this period.

The ride

I found the Broken Road Ti to be a good balance of geometry to be a good climber while still being fun chasing friends when descending. The wheelbase inspires confidence, but it must be remembered that this bike only has 100mm of travel, so some caution needs to be allowed for when entering rougher terrain.

Ahh… perfect evening ride scenes

After a first ride and being caught out on a couple of steep switch backs that run into Hebden Bridge, we fitted a dropper which for the minimal weight penalty transformed the bike into something more capable than I expected, even with the geometry focussed on long distance and stability rather than steep and twisty.

Alpkit’s customer service was excellent when I needed to replace a derailleur hanger. There are several different models for different versions of the bike so best to call and discuss with the team.

The compliance and stiffness given by the oval top tube really made this bike comfortable from the off and I was able to ride long days in the saddle with no issue at all. The internal routing might be seen as a plus or a minus. While it looks clean and makes luggage mounting easier, it could become a maintenance hinderance if this is to be used as a bikepacking bike to far flung locations.

The frame has a number of mounting points for bags etc, including triple bottle mounts which give some flexibility when using frame bags, however even with these on a large frame it was a bit of a squeeze to fit a larger bottle in. Sonder have added further mounts (for example top tube mounts) on the newer versions of the frame, which again adds to the adaptability of this frame.

Overall

This bike is a capable and adjustable option for exploring a bit further away from home. The comfort offered by the frame is key and the geometry is right where it should be for a bike designed for this use.

Frame and build spec

Frame: Sonder Broken Road Ti

Sonder Broken Road Ti Bottom Bracket: 73mm BSA threaded

73mm BSA threaded Rear Spacing: Boost 148mm x 12mm with thru axle

Boost 148mm x 12mm with thru axle Seat Post Diameter: 31.6mm

31.6mm Dropper routing: Internal

Internal Driveline: 1x drivetrain only, 36 tooth max

1x drivetrain only, 36 tooth max Max Tire: 29 x 2.6″ or 27.5 x 3.0″

29 x 2.6″ or 27.5 x 3.0″ Fork: RockShox Reba RL

RockShox Reba RL Wheels: Sonder Alpha 29

Sonder Alpha 29 Tires: Goodyear Peak Utlimate 29 x 2.4″

Goodyear Peak Utlimate 29 x 2.4″ Groupset: SRAM GX 12-speed

SRAM GX 12-speed Handlebar: Sonder Aspect Riser, 780mm

Sonder Aspect Riser, 780mm Stem: Sonder Piskie

Sonder Piskie Brakes: SRAM G2 R

SRAM G2 R Saddle: Sonder

Sonder Seatpost: Sonder

Review Info

Brand: Sonder Product: Broken Road Ti GX From: Alpkit.com Price: Complete builds £1,749.00 (SX Eagle) up to £4,249.00 (Pinion C1.12) , also available in a steel version Tested: by Lewis Deacon for 8 months

