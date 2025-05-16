The surefire way to identify your derailleur hanger

Bent your hanger? Want a spare just in case? Both? Quickly and accurately identify the right hanger with this guide.
There are two types of cyclist in this world. Those who have damaged a derailleur hanger, and those who are going to. Even the most modern and burly hangers can – and do – get bent out of shape or clean snapped off. If your derailleur hanger is even slightly bent out of shape, your drivetrain won’t work properly. And if your hanger is completely broken, basically your whole bicycle becomes rather useless.
So you’ll need to buy a replacement. Unfortunately derailleur hanger design is not an industry standard. Far from it. There are literally hundreds of different designs out there. Ugh. It can be a bit of a nightmare confidently choosing the correct replacement.
This guide is here to help you through the process to make sure you end up with the correct hanger for your bicycle.
The three different ways to find the correct hanger are as follows…
1. Find out the make, model and year of the bicycle
Finding out the make and model is usually pretty simple. Chances are you already know it. But a quick look around the bike frame at the stickers/decals should give you the names you need.
Finding out the exact model year of a bike can be tricky though. Sometimes doing a quick Google Image Search for your bike make and model name will bring up the desired bike.
Also, sometime the derailleur hanger itself has a number identification printed upon it. Remove the derailleur hanger from the bike frame if necessary and inspect it. Some manufacturers use specific hanger numbers and mark this information on the part (e.g. D484 Dropout-459 or OEM codes No.26, GP0155-01). This can make it very easy to find the part.
On road bikes especailly, knowing the brand of gear system is helpful (Shimano, SRAM or Campagnolo). For example, if you have a Canyon Inflite CF SL with a SRAM group, this information will make finding a hanger much easier.
2. Visually inspect and compare the hanger
This sounds simple. Because it is. You will just need a good clear photo of your derailleur hanger.
Completely remove the old derailleur hanger and place it on a flat and contrasting surface. Take a photo of both sides of the hanger.
Compare the picture of your derailleur hanger with the pictures online of all of the new hangers you have shortlisted as being potentially correct.
Check things carefully. Do the hanger mounting holes match? Are the edges of the hanger the same length? Are there any additional grooves or design differences?
The most important differences between hangers are often seen at the fixing holes, their positions and shape of step.
3. Use an online derailleur hanger identification tool
Visit elanusparts.com/derailleur-hangers. You will see several handy search filters for manufacturer, bike brand, axle diamoeter, shape of step and other aspects that will help you to find the right derailleur hanger.
How to use the filter menu
Using the dropdown filters in order top-to-bottom. Tip: leave the selection as ‘All’ if you’re unsure about any of them.
Choose a bicycle brand (e.g. Trek, Giant, Specialized)
Choose the number of fasteners / fixing screws (1, 2, 3, 4+)
Pick the axle diameter (Standard QR/10mm or 12mm thru axle). Rear wheels can be fitted to frame with various diameter standard axles. Most common standards are 12mm thru axles or Quick Release (QR) axles, older bicycles also use 10mm thru axles.
Pick the mounting on frame / fitting method (Inner, Outer, Clamp or Others). Derailleur hangers can be fitted to frame from inside, outside or from both sides (clamp).
Choose the shape of step of the derailleur hanger shape (Straight, Curved, No step). You can separate hangers into groups: curved step shape, straight step shape or hangers which do not have steps. Here are few examples:
Choose the derailleur mount type (standard mount or direct mount). Almost all modern derailleurs use standard mount derailleur hangers, but sometimes you can find derailleurs from manufacturers that use their own hanger.
Make sure you have all the necessary components (e.g. extra screws or tools) for installation.
If you don’t find a match for a hanger after all this filtering, try filtering with the bicycle brand filter set to ‘All’; often hangers for other brands are also compatible.
Tip: think about adding an extra hanger to your basket as a spare. Be prepared for future events! It doesn’t cost much, and will save a lot of time and stress in the future if/when you damage another hanger.
Still need help?
If you are still unsure, feel free to contact the Elanus Parts support team with photos of your derailleur hanger. You can contact them via email info@elanusparts.comor phone +370 62015921 oreven WhatsApp.
Order your new hanger!
Once you’ve received your new hanger, here’s how to fit it…