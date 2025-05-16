Fresh Goods Friday 757: The Boxing Gears Edition Fresh GoodsNews by Ben Haworth May 16, 2025

Tell the world! Derailleurs are dead! Long live the belt! Well, that’s what some folk are saying anyway.

We’re a bit more drivetrain agnostic here at Singletrack World Towers. Obviously, this is mainly because we’re part of The Big Derailleur Conspiracy. But seriously, we’re open to anything that’s a bit different and it’s always nice just to have options.

What are we on about? Keep scrolling. All will be revealed…

That is a fine moustache

Moustache Clutch 160.9

Price : £8,899

: £8,899 From: Moustache Bikes

It’s pretty much Gear Box week (month? season?) at the moment. With the World Series DH featuring many a gearbox race bike this coming weekend, and Haibike announcing the TRN/IQ eeb with the same Pinion MGU gearbox-motor as this Moustache Clutch that our Benji had a day testing out this week. First Ride Review stuff coming soon! The Moustache Clutch is a belt-drive gearbox eMTB made out of aluminium a rolling on mullet wheels. It has 160mm rear/170mm front travel. The Pinion motor kicks out 85Nm of torque, 600w of peak power. The battery is 780Wh.

Sonder Falco Eagle 70

Price : £1,449

: £1,449 From: Sonder Bikes

As announced in our Sonder Falco launch article the other day. Sonder: “Falco brings 29er fun, alloy resilience, and sweet spot geometry tuned for UK trail centres.” Basic spec gist: SRAM Eagle 70 groupset, Rockshox Recon Silver RL fork, Sonder Nova wheelset, 6061 Aluminium frame. “Falco was built to be a rider’s trail love. It’s playful, confident, and capable enough to keep up as you grow. It’s a true trail bike for people who take their fun seriously, and want a ride that keeps up. It doesn’t shout — it just works, ride after ride.” – Neil Sutton, Sonder Designer (yes, that’s his name on the seat tube).

One Up Wave pedals

Price : £149.99

: £149.99 From: One Up Components

Velly interesting peggles. Essentially they’re concave. And convex. The front is concave. The rear is convex. Hence the ‘Wave’ name. As with most pedals from any brand, they claim to be ideal for everything and everyone. We shall see. We’ll be passing these between as many flat pedal riders as we can find. Spec: Thickness. at axle 14.2mm / edges 11.5mm, 107mm x 110mm platform, inboard igus bushing and 3 outboard cartridge bearings, forged and CNC’d 6061 Aluminum body, M4 hollow pins (10 per side). Colours: Black, Red, Dark Green, Dark Blue, Orange, Purple, Grey, Bronze.

One Up V2 Carbon Handlebar

Price : £149.99

: £149.99 From: One Up Components

One Up have the reputation of making some of the more comfortable handlebars out there. Especially carbon fibre handlebars. It’s all down to that flattened/ovalised shape to the rise section. We’ve tried their carbon bars before but we’ve got a higher rise (50mm) version in of the V2 Carbon bar, in 800mm width (it’s also available in 760mm width).

7Mesh Atlas Shirt & Glidepath Short 14in

Price: Atlas Shirt £95 (Currently £78 in the sale), Glidepath Short 14in £130 (Currently £104 in the sale)

Atlas Shirt £95 (Currently £78 in the sale), Glidepath Short 14in £130 (Currently £104 in the sale) From: 7mesh

Chipps, looking for the next catwalk.

Chipps here is modelling the latest spring drop of 7Mesh colours to arrive. Up top, there is a long sleeve, but lightweight Atlas jersey. Enough room to slide up the sleeves in the heat, but easy enough to roll down on descents. It’s also SPF30, ready for the summer. Comes in black or this far more summer-optimistic shade of ‘almond’.



The Glidepath shorts are a classic from 7Mesh with a ‘longer’ 14in inseam (though we’ve always found them a touch too short if you’re wearing pads) but they are great for summer rides and for that slim racing or gravelling look. They’re currently on sale, too.

Fold’n’Roll 2025 Editions

Six new colours of FoldnRoll for 2025

The Foldnroll – the Yorkshire-designed, made in France, packing solution has just been upgraded with six new colours and designs (featuring a tiny curled-up sausage dog). The Fold+Rºll is a simple, compact way to pack an overnight or cycle commuting bag – keeping clothes rolled so they don’t wrinkle. A full roll (about 3L) “…turns a tote into an overnight bag or slips into a backpack or cycle pannier for those who like to run or cycle to work”.The original bright palette is now also available in three neutral tones and three original dog-shaped patterns. All are manufactured in organic cotton jersey in the EU.

GX Eagle AXS Transmission Upgrade Kit

Price : £570

: £570 From: SRAM

If you feel the need to turn your SRAM Eagle Mechanical Transmission into a wireless setup, this is for you. Remove the threaded cage assembly and mount bolt from your mechanical Eagle 90 or 70 derailleur, and reinstall on a new GX Eagle AXS Transmission derailleur body. Includes AXS-enabled GX Eagle Transmission derailleur body, AXS Pod Controller, AXS Battery, Battery Charger, and Eagle T-Type PowerLock chainlink. T-Type Hangerless Interface (UDH) frame compatibility only, kinda obviously.

