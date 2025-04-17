Issue 160: Editorial – Delicate Custodians

History is harder to follow when it’s flammable
Chipps Chippendale
Singletrackworld's Editor At Large
With 23 years as Editor of Singletrack World Magazine, Chipps is the longest-running mountain bike magazine editor in the world. He started in the bike trade in 1990 and became a full time mountain bike journalist at the start of 1994. Over the last 30 years as a bike writer and photographer, he has seen mountain bike culture flourish, strengthen and diversify and bike technology go from rigid steel frames to fully suspended carbon fibre (and sometimes back to rigid steel as well.)More posts from Chipps