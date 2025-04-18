Fresh Goods Friday 753: The Apparently Apparel Edition Fresh GoodsNews by Ben Haworth April 18, 2025

Hello? Is there anybody there? We’re certainly not here. We’re over there. Somewhere. Eating things most probably.

Early Rider Hellion 20

Price : £1,249

: £1,249 From: Early Rider

The Helion 20 features a triple-butted aluminium frame with a CNC’d chainstay yoke, threaded thru axles, sliding dropouts, and internal cable routing. Its relatively long, low, and slack geometry should boosts confidence. Also has arrow-wide chainring, forged cranks, Richey Jr cockpit, 80mm RST Spex fork, SRAM gears and Shimano brakes. Also available in brushed aluminium, forest green and electric purple (this one).

Abus Bordo Lite 6055K Folding Lock

Price : £53.99

: £53.99 From: Abus

Weighing in at a decent 440g and a compact design, this is one of the slightly slighter offerings from the bordo family. Its folded-out length of 60cm is more than enough to secure a single bicycle. Available in black and red, as well as a blue Movistar Team version. Abus’ description: “Outstanding protection in situations where the risk of theft is low to medium”.

Galibier Female Roubaix Merino Jersey

Price : £58.22

: £58.22 From: Galibier.cc

100% Merino wool on the outside. 100% bamboo on the inside. Full front zip with ‘colours’ baffle flap including 3M reflective highlights. Three rear pockets and an additional zip rear pocket with 3M reflective trim. Pretty snug drop-barrista fit. Rear silicone gripper on the hem.

Albion Women’s ABR1 Pocket BibShorts

Price : £185.00

: £185.00 From: Albion Cycling

New for 2025: main body fabric with a higher gauge knit to deliver more compression, and straps knitted with polypropylene for improved moisture transfer. Mesh pockets on each leg and a rear mesh pocket. High stretch strap system for easier “nature breaks”. Albion x Elastic Interface ultra pad technology for long distance riding. Wide exterior silicone leg gripper. Flatlock seams. Reflective tabs.

Patagonia Women’s Nano-Air Ultralight jacket

Price : £220.00

: £220.00 From: Patagonia

Stretchy 100% recycled polyester ripstop shell and lining fabric. DWR finish made without “intentionally added” PFAS (baddies). Light and stretchy 20-g FullRange insulation through the hood, shoulders, upper arms, chest and back; breathable underarm panels. Self-stuffing chest pocket. Stretchy, soft, moisture-wicking and quick-drying Capilene fabric at the lower arms adds extra stretch to push up sleeves over forearms.

Fox Women’s Ranger Fox Head Long Sleeve Jersey & Ranger Pants

Price : £49.99 jersey, £99.99 pants

: £49.99 jersey, £99.99 pants From: Fox Racing

Ranger riding kit: Fox’s best seller, perfect for ‘general’ riding. Lightweight, durable and pedal friendly material, now with race-ratchet waist closure.

Fox Enduro Pro Knee Guard

Price : £89.99

: £89.99 From: Fox Racing

New Enduro Pro Knee guard: Now featuring Koroyd inserts, large elastic gripper, and a lightweight, minimal design.

Fox Union BOA Flat Shoes

Price : £199.99

: £199.99 From: Fox Racing

Tweaked Union BOA shoes: new upper TPU/Ripstop material, D3O insole insert, new BOA TX6 textile lace.

O’Neal Trailfinder EVO helmet

Price : £81.00

: £81.00 From: O’Neal Europe

One of the more reasonably priced helmets in this week’s round-up, the Trailfinder EVO list these features: PC-Inmold technology, 2-shell construction, 12 ventilations, Fidlock buckle, extended protection on the back of the head, Quin ready. Eh? Quin what now?

O’Neal Quin Pro Smart Sensor

Price : £116.00

: £116.00 From: O’Neal Europe

Meet Quin. This is a little dooberry that goes in certain O’Neal helmet cavities for recording and transmitting accident data. Emergency functions, including automatic accident detection in the event of an impact. Manual SOS beacon to call for help. The ‘Apex’ app for configuration and security management via smartphone.

Sweet Protection Primer Mips helmet

Price : £129.00

: £129.00 From: Sweet Protection

Boutique hat brand Sweet Protection’s more affordable offering. Low volume, improved fit and comfort, more ventilation, easier to adjust on the fly break-away visor, Mips Evolve, new integrated 360 Occigrip Fit System with on-the-fly height adjustment and pony-tail compatible.

Race Face Aeffect R 35 Stem

Price : £59.95

: £59.95 From: Silverfish UK

The Aeffect R stem has been completely redesigned for 2025. Manufactured using a 3D forging process and subsequently machined in certain areas. 38mm stack height. 52mm clamp width. 0° rise. 32mm (this one), 40mm, 50mm and 60mm lengths. Black only.

Forum Thread Of The Week

The winner this week is convert for this thread:

As before, the winning TOTW in FGF gets a prize. Soconvertplease email editorial@singletrackworld.comfor your random prize (possibly a mini cowbell). Don’t forget to include your postal address, as it really speeds up delivery logistics like. Catch ya later!

Stale Goods Friday – 2015 Haibike Xduro Allmtn RX

Price : £4,400

: £4,400 From: Fresh Goods Friday 239

Mr Marsh wrote this 10 years ago: “More bouncy eBike from Haibike. This one is one of their (many, as it happens) full-suss numbers. Large battery will love you longtime…Fox Float with lockout for tackling those tricky climbs much faster than you normally do. There’s an idler around the lower pivot for trouble-free suspension action. There’s Fox upfront, too. Fox 32s, in this case. And of course, there’s the (controversial) meat and potatoes – with 200W of pure, unadulterated motor-y whine. Honestly, climbing on these things is a hoot, it really is (dons protective clothing).”

