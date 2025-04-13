502 Club Raffle 9: Own Some Bombers Worth £650 – WINNERS Raffle by Mark Alker April 13, 2025

Congratulations to Calum Summers. You have won yourself these Bombers! We’ll be in touch.



These runners up will each be receiving Singletrack Shop vouchers in their email.

Richard Thompson

Emily Greaves

Creaky Barnett

Seb Price

Mezimov Millar

If you call yourself a mountain biker then you will know of the Marzocchi Bomber fork. It’s a name and a brand that has been around since the birth of MTB and has so entrenched itself in the world we inhabit as to become a meme. To own something with Bombers is to dominate that thing – in its polite sense that is. The origin of the meme is a blur but we wouldn’t be surprised if some from the forum laid claim to it. If you know of an origin story then please share in the comments.

The Z1 Bomber is a mighty fork. It’s neither a twangy XC tool or top end expensive. It’s a fork for the masses who like to ride hard. Air or coil options and 150 or 160mm travel are available. The fork we have here is airsprung at 150mm. A real do it all combination in a package worth £650.

Marzocchi themselves describe the Z1 as a ‘work horse’ of a fork and we completely agree.

The redesigned Bomber Z1 gives even more riders access to this celebrated Marzocchi workhorse. A 36mm chassis provides stiffness where it matters and an updated Rail damper allows silky smooth travel and enhanced traction for when things get rowdy. Forget fiddling with settings at the top of the enduro course, this is about pointing your bike down the line with the confidence that your suspension has your back. Bikes are fun. And so is the Bomber Z1.



This Marzocchi Z1 Rail 2.0 fork could be yours for the price of a Singletrack 502 Club raffle ticket. This is the 150mm version in 29r size and tapered steerer. It comes to you fully boxed directly from us here at Singletrack. That’s if you win it of course. There are rules and terms and conditions. Make sure you read those before you buy a ticket. The details are at the end of this story and also in the full description on the tickey buying page in our shop.

Buy 4 tickets and we’ll knock £5 off your order.

Checkout the full details of the all new z1 Bomber fork range on the Marzocchi website

T&Cs and that stuff

While this raffle is open to anyone from the UK and around the world we will only deliver the prize to a UK address. Sending stuff overseas has become orders of magnitude more complicated and expensive and we just can’t do it with big value items like this prize. If you win and you can’t provide us with a UK delivery address within 4 weeks of the draw taking place we will redraw the winner.

There’a question you need to answer when buying your ticket. It may seem silly but it’s necessary in order for us to be fully complient with UK competition rules.

The draw will take place on the 25th March. Tickets will be on sale up until midnight on the 24th March. We will post the name of the winner in a story published after the draw takes place and we will also contact the winner by email using the email supplied when you buy tickets.

You can also enter for free by post (This is another condition of UK compliance). To enter by post you must send us your full name and address along with the answer to the question in a stamped addressed envelope to us here at Singletrack HQ using the address on the ticket order page in the full description. Postal entries must arrive by end of the day on the 24th March. The draw will take place by randomly selecting a winner from the list of entries that have supplied the correct answer to the draw question. We use random.org to select our winner.

