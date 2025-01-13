The Merida EX enduro now open for pre-registration

September 12-14th are the dates for this year. Here’s the PR info, including details of a new category for the event: Pairs racing.

The Merida EX press release:

Widely recognised as one of the UK’s premier enduro mountain bike events and hailed by the press as “one to put on your bucket list”, THE MERIDA EX presented by Shimano returns to the hills and valleys of Exmoor over September 12-14th for three days of enduro stage racing action, all done in our own inimitable style.

New for 2025 – PAIRS category

For 2025, we are adding a Pairs category to our event to further emphasise the social aspect of THE EX. In our Pairs category we will have two riders (male, female or mixed) who will try to work together as a team to achieve the fastest time. The team will have to start together, but their time for the stage will be taken when they both cross the finish line. Inspired by the fact that we all have that one buddy who shows us the perfect line and allows us to go just that little bit faster by following his or her wheel, we thought that the Pairs category would be the ideal addition to our category offering. There will be a special ‘PAIRS’ button available when the online entry opens, making it quick and easy to enter the Pairs category without the risk of only half the team getting an entry.

New categories aside, the focus of the event will, as always, be on providing riders with challenging, grin-inducing riding and racing, supported by a relaxed and friendly atmosphere with little touches to make their enduro experience truly unique. Based in the small village of Allerford, between Minehead and Porlock in the South West of England, our event is as well-known for the ‘local only’ feel of the trails as it is for the generosity of our full catering and free bar.

As in previous years, we’ll be keeping THE MERIDA EX small, with just 80 riders, so there’s minimal trail traffic, an intimate feel and everyone can leave with great memories – and maybe some new friends too. Entries are open to both ‘e’ and ‘analogue’ bikes and riders will test themselves over more than 20 special stages, including the infamous Exposure Light night stages, covering a total distance of around 110km on some of the best trails Exmoor has to offer.

We’re proud to be more than just another enduro stage race, as there are many features that make THE MERIDA EX such a unique experience, from our vintage ‘enduro’ tea stop to the Friday night post stage BBQ, from daily yoga sessions to a table service dinner party, from top class enduro racing to delicious food throughout the weekend, and from a super relaxed and friendly atmosphere to a well-stocked free bar from start to finish.

From the very first year, our mantra has been quality; no corners will be cut, and we will always strive to deliver the highest possible standards at THE MERIDA EX. We hope you can join us.

Pre-register now

As in previous years, riders will need to pre-register their interest in the event to receive the private entry link, which will go live at 9 am on the 2nd of March 2025. In the previous years, the event has sold out within minutes, so pre-registration is highly recommended. To pre-register, please click here.



THE MERIDA EX presented by Shimano is made possible with the help of the event’s partners: MERIDA, Shimano, Exposure Lights, National Trust, Bontrager, RideGuard, Race Face and the Bristol Beer Factory.

the-ex.co.uk

