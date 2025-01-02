Singletrack Members: Discount List January 2025

As a reminder to our subscribers, here’s a non-exhaustive list of the current deals you can get access to just by simply being a Singletrack member*. Also, it’s a bit of an ad aimed at those of you who have not yet subscribed.

How To Access These Deals

As a subscriber you can access our rewards portal by clicking this button.. You will need to use the email address linked to your subscription to recieve the access code.

Singletrack Members Discounts – January 2025 Brand name Title Locations 220 Triathlon 3 Issues for £10. UK 33Fuel 10% off online. UK,USA,Austria,Belgium,Denmark… AAA Up to 50% Off. USA adidas 10% Off. UK adidas UK Up to 50% Off. UK Aeroc 15% off + free servicing. UK AG1 FREE gift on subscription. UK,USA,Australia,Austria,Belgi… AirBnB eGift 6% Off. UK AirDrop Golf 25% Offfirst Box. UK All Bar One 8% Off. UK Alo Moves 30-day free trial and a 25% discount on our monthly or annual memberships. UK,USA,Afghanistan,Åland Islan… Alo Yoga 15% off your first two ordersOne time codes. UK,USA,Afghanistan,Åland Islan… Alton Towers Save 10%+. UK Amazon Music Unlimited 3 Months Free. UK,USA,Afghanistan,Åland Islan… Amy Myers MD $15 Off Orders $100+ With Free Shipping On Orders $75+. USA Angry Pablo 15% off. UK,USA,Afghanistan,Åland Islan… Argos 4% Off. UK Asda 2.5% Off. UK Asgard Bike Storage 10% off Partner only. UK Asics 20% off online One time codes. UK,Austria,Belgium,Bulgaria,De… ASOS 7% Off. UK Ass Saver 20% off. UK,USA,Afghanistan,Åland Islan… Atomik Climbing 10% off online. USA Attis Fitness 20% offfirst 3 months. UK B&Q 3% Off. UK Back Baller 10% off online. UK Bahe 20% Off One time codes. UK Balfe’s Bikes Up to £50 off. UK BAM 15% off online. UK,USA,Australia,Austria,Belgi… Band of Climbers 20% off online. UK,USA,Australia,Austria,Belgi… Bare Kind 15% off online. UK Bearhug 20% off. UK,Austria,Belgium,Bulgaria,De… Beer52 FREE case of 8 beers. UK Berghaus 15% off online One time codes. UK,USA,Australia,Austria,Belgi… Berghaus Men Up to 50% off. UK Berghaus Women Up to 50% off. UK Big Bobble Hats 12% off online. UK,USA,Canada Bike Register 15% off online. UK Bio-Synergy 25% off online. UK,USA,Asia,Australia,Austria,… Bjorn Borg 15% Off. UK Blacks 15% off online. UK Blacks 15% off in store. UK BLOC 20% off. UK,USA BLOC Coaching & Race Team 25% off. UK,USA,Australia,Canada,New Ze… Blue Coolers 10% off. USA Blueseventy 20% Off One time codes. UK Boohoo 5% Off. UK Boots 4.5% Off. UK Brick Caps 12% DiscountOne time codes. UK,USA,Afghanistan,Åland Islan… British Cycling 20% off all memberships. UK Built For Athletes 20% Off. UK,USA,Belgium,Denmark,France,… Bum Butter 25% off. South America,Austria,Belgium,… Caffè Nero 8% Off. UK Canterbury 15% off online One time codes. UK,USA,Australia,Austria,Belgi… Casio 20% off One time codes. UK,Ireland Castelli Up to 50% off. UK Castore 15% off One time codes. UK Cat Eye 30% off Online. UK Caterpy 25%. Austria,Belgium,Bulgaria,Canad… Centre of Excellence 77% Off One time codes. UK,USA,Australia CES Sport 10% off online. UK Charlotte Tilbury Beauty 15% off in UK. UK Charlotte Tilbury Beauty 15% off in US. USA Check My Body Health 15% Off. USA Check My Body Health 15% Off. UK Chessington World of Adventures 10% off online. UK Chimney Fire Coffee 15% off your first order of Coffee or compostable pods. UK Christy 12% off. UK CI4C 20.5% off Policy. UK Class Pass Free Trial + Credits . USA ColdTub 10% off any model. UK,USA,Australia,Austria,Belgi… Columbia Up to 50% off. UK Complete Unity Yoga 20% off site wide. Austria,Belgium,Bulgaria,Denma… Conquista 25% off. UK Conquista 25% off. Bulgaria,Denmark,France,German… Converse Up to 40% off. UK Coopah Get 2 (two) weeks free.. UK,USA,Australia,Austria,Belgi… Coral Eyewear 30% off. UK Coral Eyewear 30% Off. USA Core Balance 10% off. UK Coros FREE WATCH BAND. UK Costa 8% Off. UK Cotopaxi 15% Off all Orders £50+. UK Craft 30% off all full priced items on the website.. Ireland,UK Crankalicious 15% off online. Canada,UK,USA Crocs Up to 40% off. UK CRX 20% off. UK,USA,Austria,Belgium,Bulgari… CTS – Trainright 30 day free trial. UK,USA,Austria,Belgium,Bulgari… Currys PC World 5% Off. UK Cycling Plus 20% off. UK,USA,Canada Cycling Tours Mallorca 10% Off. UK,USA,Australia Cycling Weekly extra 10% off. UK,USA Dagsmejan 20% off your first order. UK,USA,Australia,Austria,Belgi… DailyNourish 1 month subscription for free. UK,USA,Australia,Canada Danish Endurance 15% off online. UK,USA,Austria,Belgium,Canada,… Days Brewing Co 20% off online. UK Decathlon Up to 50% off. UK Decathlon 10% Off. UK Decathlon Up to 50% off. UK Deliveroo 3.5% Off. UK Destira 15% off. USA Dryrobe 10% off online One time codes. UK Dryrobe 10% off online. Austria,France,Germany,Italy,N… Dryrobe 10% off online One time codes. USA Dryworld 30% Off. All Echelon Fitness Extra 5% Off. UK Ecoswash 10% Off. UK ELEAT Cereal 20% off. UK Ellesse 15% off online One time codes. UK,USA,Austria,Belgium,Bulgari… Endura 15% off online when you spend minimum of £120One time codes. UK,USA,Austria,Belgium,France,… Epix Gear 10% off online. UK,USA,Canada Estrid FREE Travel Case. UK,France,Ireland,Norway,Polan… Every Plate $2.99/meal on 1st and 2nd box.. USA Exercise 15% Off. UK Explore My Health 20% Off All Tests. UK Fabletics 5% Off. UK Factor $130 off across 6 boxes.. USA Fallain Fitness 25% off. UK Feetures 15% Off all Orders £30+. UK Fiit 30 Days Free and 25% of your first payment. All FINIS Swim 25% Off. UK,Switzerland,Sweden,Belgium,… FIRE+ICE 20% off individual products.. USA Fitain 50% Off Premium. UK,USA,Afghanistan,Åland Islan… Fitbit 20% off online. UK Fitness First 15% off and your first month for only £10.One time codes. UK Flapjackery 10% Off. UK Flux footwear 20% off online. USA Foot Locker 8% Off. UK Footasylum 10% off One time codes. UK,Ireland Footasylum Up to 60% off. UK FORM 20% off One time codes. Netherlands,Norway,Spain,Monac… FORM 20% off One time codes. USA fourfive 30% Off. UK FourFourTwo extra 10% off. UK,USA Fourth Frontier 20% off on the X2. UK Fourth Frontier 20% off on the X2. USA,Canada Free Soul 10% off. UK Freewheel 10% Off. UK Fresh Fitness Food 50% off any trial or first week of subscription. UK Frive 40% off your first week and 25% off weeks 2 and 3. UK FRÉ Skincare 30% Off. UK,USA,Canada Fuel Hub 20% Off. UK Fuel Meals $25 Off at Fuel Meals. USA Fulgaz 1 month Free. UK,USA,Australia,Austria,Belgi… Full Tuck 25% off. UK Future One month free trial. USA G-SHOCK 20% off One time codes. UK,Ireland Garmin Up to 40% off. UK Garmin Up to 20% off One time codes. USA Giant 20% off bikes. UK Gill Fishing 15% off online One time codes. USA Gill Marine 15% off in AUSOne time codes. Australia Gill Marine 15% off in UKOne time codes. UK Go Ape 10% off One time codes. UK Go Outdoors 10% off online. UK Go Outdoors 10% off in-store . UK Golf Monthly extra 10% off. UK,USA Golf Travel Centre £50 off your trip. UK GOREWEAR 40% Off One time codes. UK,Austria,Belgium,Denmark,Fra… Grand Tour Coffee Co 10% off. UK Green Chef 40% off the first box and 25% off the next four. UK Grenade 15% off site wide One time codes. UK Gym King 15% off online One time codes. UK,USA,Canada Gym+Coffee 22% Off One time codes. UK,USA,Ireland Gymshark 10% Off One time codes. UK H&M 7% Off. UK Habitual 15% Off. UK Halfords 7% off in store. UK Halo MTB Wheels 10% off. UK Halo Road Wheels 10% off. UK Harry’s Save £5. UK Harvey Nichols 8% Off. UK HEAD 20% off One time codes. USA Headspace 10% Off. UK,USA,Australia,Ireland,South… HealthSpan 20% Off. UK HealthSpan Elite 20% Off. UK HelloFresh 16 Free meals and free shipping plus 3 free gifts. USA High5 20% off all best sellers. UK,USA HigherDOSE 16% Off. UK,USA,Austria,Belgium,Bulgari… Highlander Outdoor 15% off online. UK HindSight 20% off. Australia,Austria,Belgium,Bulg… Hiplok 20% off. All HJC Helmets Up to 50% off. UK Hometown Hero 10% off. USA Horse & Hound extra 10% off. UK,USA Hotels.com 3.5% Off. UK Hux Health 15% off online. UK,Austria,Belgium,Bulgaria,De… Hyperice 15% Off. South Africa ICE-Scan 40% off. UK Iceni 2 for 1. UK iGD Sport 30% off your first order.. UK iGD Sport 25% off. UK IKEA 6% Off. UK Infinit Nutrition One free bundle per user. USA Infocrank 10% off online. UK,USA,Australia,Austria,Belgi… INOV8 15% Off. UK,USA INOV8 20% off Partner only. UK Inspiring Vacations 10% Off. Australia Inspiring Vacations 10% Off. USA Inspiring Vacations 10% Off. Canada Isadore 20% off. UK,USA,Australia,Austria,Belgi… it Luggage 15% Off One time codes. UK Jabra 25% off One time codes. Australia,New Zealand,USA,UK,C… Jarpz 20% off. UK JD Sports Up to 50% Off. UK JD Sports 8% Off. UK Jimmy’s Iced Coffee £5 Off. UK Jimmy’s Iced Coffee 22% off iced Coffees. UK JOOKS 33% discount on one year JOOKS Premium subscription. All JP Outdoor 10% off online. USA,Canada Ka’Chava 20% Off One time codes. USA Kaenon 15% off One time codes. USA Kalas 15% Off. UK Keada 20% Off. UK Kendal Mint Co 15% off online. UK Kickers 15% off online One time codes. UK,USA,Australia,Austria,Belgi… Kismet 20% off online. UK Kitbag 15% Off One time codes. UK Kitbox Get £10 off on a minimum purchase of £100. UK Kitbrix two accessories for £19. UK Kitbrix 25% off. UK,USA Komoot 100% off One time codes. UK,USA,Australia,Canada,Mexico… Kymira 30% off on Legacy Project Collection. UK,USA,Australia,Austria,Belgi… LAKA 30 Days Free Cover. UK Le Col 20% off. UK,USA,Canada Legoland Windsor 10% off. UK Lemonade Dolls 20% off. UK LES MILLS Up to 25% Off. UK LES MILLS Up to 25% Off. USA Levelen 30% off online. UK,USA,Austria,Belgium,Bulgari… LEVER Movement 20% Off. UK,USA,Australia,Europe,New Ze… LMNT Free Gift with Purchase. USA LNDR 20% off online . UK London Attractions Over 10% off. UK Loop Earplugs 16% Off One time codes. UK,USA,Austria,Belgium,Bulgari… Love Velo 5% Off Cycling Holidays. UK Love Velo Free £100 Gift Pack. UK Lovell Rugby 10% off online One time codes. Canada,Bulgaria,Belgium,Luxemb… Lovell Soccer 10% off online One time codes. UK,USA,Australia,Austria,Belgi… Lovell Sports 10% off online One time codes. UK,USA,Australia,Austria,Belgi… Lowtide Brewing Co. 15% off Partner only. UK Lucky Saint 23% offfirst time orders and first subscription orders. UK Lumen $55 off the Lumen metabolism trackerOne time codes. USA,Australia MAAP 10% Off. USA Mallorca 312 10% off. UK MANSCAPED 15% Off. USA MANSCAPED 15% Off. UK MANSCAPED 15% Off. Canada MANSCAPED 15% Off. Austria,Belgium,Bulgaria,Denma… Master Spas Hot Tub $500 Off any Master Spas Hot Tub. Canada,USA MBUK 20% off. UK Mens Health 79% off subscription.. UK Merlin Pass Save over 10%. UK Miller & Carter 10% Off. UK Millets 15% off in store.. UK Millets 15% off online.. UK Minifigs 12% Off. UK Mission 25% offfirst order. USA Mitchum 20% Off. UK Mitre 15% off online. UK,Austria,Belgium,Bulgaria,De… Mizuno Save $25 off $150 or more. USA Monopoly Lifesized 15% Off. UK Monterrain 10% off One time codes. UK,Ireland Morphy Richards 12% Off. UK Morrisons 5% Off. UK Motorboat & Yachting extra 10% off. UK,USA Mountain Fuel 15% off online. UK MoveWell 20% off any MoveWell products. UK Muc-Off 20% off online. UK,USA,Asia,Australia,Austria,… MuscleFood 15% Off One time codes. UK MuscleFood Up to 25% Off. UK Musto 10% Off One time codes. UK,France My Velo Fit 10% off online. UK,USA,Canada New Balance 12% Off One time codes. UK,Belgium,Denmark,France,Germ… New Balance 20% off in AUSOne time codes. Australia New Balance Up to 50% off. UK Nike Up to 50% off. UK Nike 10% off online One time codes. Austria,Belgium,Bulgaria,Denma… Nike 10% off online One time codes. UK Nike Kids Up to 50% off. UK Nix Biosensors $15 Off. USA,Canada NOBULL 20% Off. USA NordVPN Up to 69% off + 3 months offree NordVPN ServicesOne time codes. Belgium,Bulgaria,USA,Canada,De… NuCalm 17% off + 7 days free. UK,USA,Australia,Austria,Belgi… Nuzest 10% off. UK,Austria,Belgium,Bulgaria,De… Oakley 20% off online One time codes. UK Oakley 15% off online One time codes. USA Odd Box 20% offfor 4 weeks. UK Oddballs 20% off online . UK,USA,Australia,Austria,Belgi… Omius 20% off online. UK,USA,Australia,Austria,Belgi… Onnit 15% Off One time codes. UK,USA,Austria,Belgium,Bulgari… ORRO Bikes 15% off online. UK,USA,Austria,Belgium,Bulgari… OS Maps 50% Off. UK Osprey 20% Off One time codes. UK OTE 20% off online. UK,Austria,Belgium,Bulgaria,De… Pact 15% off online One time codes. Monaco,Netherlands,New Zealand… Pact Coffee Free cafetiere worth £26.95. UK Panaracer 30% off online. UK Pangaia Up to £75 off One time codes. UK Pangaia Up to $95 off One time codes. USA PC Gamer extra 10% off. UK Pedalsure 15% off policy. UK Pelotan 20% off online. UK,Austria,Belgium,Denmark,Fra… PhD 10% off One time codes. UK Pickle Juice 40% off online. USA Pizza Express 8% Off. UK Practical Boat Owner extra 10% off. UK,USA Prepped Pots 10% Off One time codes. UK Press 15% off all orders over £70. UK Pressio 25% off online One time codes. UK Prezzo 8% Off. UK Pro Compression 40% off online. Canada,UK,Belgium,USA,Austria,… Proozy 15% Off. USA Protekt 20% off One time codes. UK,USA,Australia,Austria,Belgi… Proviz 10% EXTRA. Canada,UK,USA Psychological Performance 50% off. UK,USA PTP Fitness 20% Off One time codes. UK PUMA 20% off. UK PUMA Up to 50% Off. UK Quadlock 10% off online. UK,USA,Asia,Australia,Austria,… Randox Health £45 Off One time codes. UK Rawvelo 15% off. UK Ray-Ban 20% off One time codes. UK,Austria,France,Germany,Irel… Ray-Ban 15% off online One time codes. USA Readly Get 2 months free . UK Ready 2 Run 23% Off. All Reflex Nutrition Up to 40% off. UK,Austria,Belgium,Bulgaria,De… Resilience Agenda 20% Off. UK,USA,Argentina,Australia,Bel… Revive Active 20% Off One time codes. All Rewire Fitness App 20% off Premium. UK,USA,Australia,Canada Riixo Recovery 21% Off One time codes. UK Rituals 6% Off. UK Rockwell Time 30% off online. UK,USA,Asia,Australia,Austria,… Rokit Health 25% Off. UK Rosetta Stone 50% Off. USA Rosetta Stone 50% Off. UK Rouleur 10% Off. UK,USA,Australia,Austria,Belgi… Rudy Project 35% off online. Bulgaria,Canada,Belgium,Denmar… Rugby World extra 10% off. UK,USA Rumpl 15% Off all Orders £50+. UK Runna 1 month freeOne time codes. UK,USA,Australia,Austria,Belgi… Runners World 80% off subscriptions. UK Runr Headwear 20% off HeadwearOne time codes. UK sailfish 15% off online. UK,Austria,Belgium,Denmark,Fra… Sainsburys 3% Off. UK Savage Gentleman 15% off online.. USA Sealife Centre Save 10% +. UK Seashell 15% Off. Canada,Australia,USA,Ireland,U… See.Sense 30% off online. UK,USA,Asia,Australia,Austria,… SF Nutrition 20% Off. UK SFX extra 10% off. UK,USA Shock Doctor 25% off. UK,Austria,Belgium,Bulgaria,De… Shokbox 15% off. UK Shokz 12% Off One time codes. UK Showerspass 20% off Partner only. UK Shred Like A Girl 15% off the entire Shred Like a Girl shopOne time codes. UK,USA,Australia,Austria,Belgi… Sidas 20% off. UK Sidi Up to 50% off. UK Simplelife 70% Off. UK,USA Singletrack Magazine 50% off Subscription. UK,USA,Asia,Australia,Austria,… SIS 10% off One time codes. UK Skin in Motion 20% off. UK Skullcandy 20% off One time codes. UK,Austria,Belgium,Bulgaria,De… smol Free trial (£1) of laundry or dishwasher tabs today plus 50% off your first paid pack. UK SpaceGoods 15% Off. USA SpaceGoods 15% Off. UK Speedo 15% Off One time codes. UK Speedo 20% off. USA Sportful Up to 50% off. UK SportPursuit Extra 10% Off. UK Sports Tours International 5% off. UK SportsShoes.com 15% Off One time codes. UK SportsShoes.com Up to 70% off. UK Sproot Baby 20% off everything. UK Squatwolf 25% off. Australia Squatwolf 25% off. USA Squatwolf 25% off. UK Squeeasy 15% Off. UK Stasdock 15% off online. UK,USA,Asia,Australia,Austria,… Step One 20% off online. UK Stolen Goat 20% off online. UK,USA,Australia,Austria,Belgi… Stolt 25% off site wide. UK,USA STYRKR 20% off online. UK Sunglass Hut 20% off One time codes. UK SunGod 25% Off One time codes. All Sur 20% off online.. UK,USA,Canada,Mexico Surfshark 3 Months FreeOne time codes. All Sutsu 10% off. UK,USA,Australia,Austria,Belgi… Sweaty Betty Up to 30% off. UK Sweaty Betty 20% Off One time codes. USA Sweaty Betty 20% off One time codes. UK Swimzi 12% Discount on all full price productsOne time codes. UK Switchback Collective 15% off online. UK Synergy 20% Off. All Tacx Up to 40% off. UK Tesco 3% Off. UK The Feed $80 in annual credit. USA The Gentlemen Baristas 15% Off. UK,USA,Australia,Austria,Belgi… The North Face Up to 50% off. Austria,Belgium,Bulgaria,Denma… The Right Stuff 10% off. USA The Sports Edit 15% Off One time codes. UK The Turmeric Co. 20% off. UK The VitCo 25% off. USA,UK The White Company 8% Off. UK Therabody Get up to 10% off. UK Therm-IC 20% Off. UK Thortful 20% off 2 or more A5 cards. UK TicketMaster 6% Off. UK Tonic Health 20% off all-natural, max strength, vegan supplements.. UK,USA Top 100 Golf Courses 10% off. Austria,Belgium,Bulgaria,Denma… Topo Designs 25% off One time codes. USA TORQ 10% extra off. UK Total Film extra 10% off. UK,USA Trail Outdoor Leisure 10% off online. UK TRED 5 trees planted when you sign up. UK TRED First month of off setting for free. UK Tri Training Harder 10% off Sweat Analysis consultations. UK Tri Training Harder 15% off wind tunnel aerodynamic consultation. UK Tri Training Harder 10% off Training Camps. UK Tri Training Harder 25% off coaching consultations. UK,USA,Australia,Austria,Belgi… Tri Training Harder 50% off annual and monthly membership. UK,USA,Australia,Austria,Belgi… Tri Training Harder 50% off Training Plans. UK,USA TRI-FIT 20% off. All Troy Lee Designs Up to 60% off. UK Tru-Tension 20% Off. UK True Start Coffee 10% Off. UK Tullio 20% off Gold annual membership. UK Uber 3.5% Off. UK UK Cycling Events 10% off. UK Ultimate Outdoors 15% off in store.. UK Ultimate Outdoors 15% off online. UK Under Armour Up to 50% off. UK Under Armour 15% Off One time codes. UK UNLTD 20% Off. UK VAHA 20% off online. UK VAHA 20% off online. Austria,Belgium,Bulgaria,Denma… Velo Champion 10% off online. UK,USA,Australia,Austria,Belgi… Veloforte 20% off. UK,USA,Australia,Canada Velopro 3 months free. UK,USA,Australia,Canada,India,… Virgin Experience Days 20% off. UK Virgin Experience Gifts 10% off. USA Virgin Wines 3 wines for £10. UK Virgin Wines Save £86 + FREE Prosecco. UK Vittoria 10% off. UK Vivid Seats $25 off $200+ Ticket Order.. USA,Canada VOXY 15% Off. UK,USA,Australia,Canada,Irelan… Warwick Castle Save 10% +. UK WattBike £250 off. UK Wembley Stadium Tours 20% Off. UK WH Smith 5% Off. UK Wickes 5% Off. UK Wild 20% off. UK Wild 20% off. USA Win Your Dream Bike 15% off. UK Wine52 FREE Case of Wine. UK WKG Sports 20% Off. UK Womens Health 79% off subscription. UK Wyzant $10 Off. USA Yachting Monthly extra 10% off. UK,USA Yachting World extra 10% off. UK,USA Yellow Jersey 15% off policy. UK Yellow Jersey and Vitality Health Insurance Up to 12% Off. UK Yonda 20% off online. Australia,Austria,Belgium,Bulg… York Test 35% off. UK ZENB 35% off your first order. UK Zone3 20% off. Netherlands,Monaco,Luxembourg,… Zwift 5% off Zwift Ride, Zwift Smart Frame and KICKR CORE Smart trainers. UK Zwift 5% off Zwift Ride, Zwift Smart Frame and KICKR CORE Smart trainers. USA Zygo $40 off. USA,Canada ZYM 35% off online. USA ŌURA Up to 13% Off. UK,USA,Afghanistan,Albania,Arg… *This list is accurate at the time of publication but offers do change and new offers are added frequently. This list should be treated as a guide. Subscribers should always login to the portal to check what offers are currently available.

You can access the portal at any time by clicking the Members Zone link in the menu. You must be a logged in subscriber to see it though, so double check you are logged in first.

Members’ Zone is where you will find the good stuff

Business & want to add your offer?

The EZ Rewards portal is run on our behalf by Endurance Zone. They are always looking for new partners to add to their system. You can contact them here.

