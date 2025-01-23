Good Vibes Only: In The Hills Gang Video

This is sick AF. 100% good vibes fun. Great riding, fab scenery, turns and tricks, smiles and silliness. More videos like this please. Warning: if you are not under 30 you may watch this and regret your life choices. You might find yourself watching it and saying things to your kids like ‘Are you sure you want to do your homework, we could go and build a jump in the woods instead?’.

Credit: YT Industries

In The Hills Gang are packing in the fun, but they’re also packing in the work – in 2024 they took the Green River Classic freeride festival from gathering of mates to fully fledged legit event. With YT now sponsoring ITHG riders Barb Edwards and Aiden Parish, expect to see even more coming from this coolest of gangs. Barb is heading out to the inaugural Natural Selection Bike competition in February – surely a stepping stone towards her goal of being at Red Bull Rampage in future?

Saddle up and take a wild ride with In the Hills Gang as they road trip their way out west through the rugged heart of the Colorado Rockies. They are the outlaws of mountain biking: a gritty, untamed crew that’s more at home on the trail, bike park, or skatepark than anywhere else no matter what bike they’re on. A throwback to the raw, early days of MTB when the world felt like it was just one big open frontier.

Credit: YT Industries

Heavily influenced by skate and BMX culture, their edits are a high octane, no holds barred energy of old school grit and new-school creativity. By the time the dust settles on this latest drop you’ll be itching for more – chasing laps, catching airtime, and gathering your crew for heavy sessions at your favorite local spot. It’s not just mountain biking it’s a way of life.

This tour also served as the first trip for Barb Edwards and Aiden Parish, official members of the YT MOB, and represents YT’s commitment to developing the future young talent in freeride.

Credit: YT Industries

“I’m beyond excited to officially join the YT MOB! The women’s freeride scene is so impressive right now, and I’m lucky to have YT backing me as I push my personal boundaries in this new era. Looking forward to more good times ahead!”– Barb Edwards, YT MOB Freeride Athlete

Credit: YT Industries

“The Rock Bottom road trip was amazing! Long days riding in the mountains, with dirt jumps, skateparks, bike parks, and freeride lines – Colorado has it all. The trip was about having fun with friends on bikes, and that’s exactly what we did. This opportunity has given me the confidence and motivation to go bigger than ever before. I’m super stoked for the future and what’s to come with YT!” - Aiden Parish, YT MOB Freeride Athlete

Credit: YT Industries

