Vote Now! Most Desirable MTB Brand

Maybe it’s the brand whose name you see whenever you spot an initiative that makes you warm and fuzzy with thoughts of ‘aren’t bikes great?’. Or is it the brand whose videos always have you clicking on the ‘play’ button, because you know it’s going to be good. Perhaps it’s the brand whose bikes always hit the spot, or whose clothes always fit just so. Maybe it’s in the details: that zip pull, that charging port, the neat packaging, or the excellent customer service. We might hate to admit that marketing works, and surely there has to be substance as well as style… but which brand makes you want to wear their logo with pride, recommend a friend, and shake the CEO’s hand? This is the award for that brand, whether it’s your head, heart, or both that do the voting.

Atherton Bikes

It’s a family affair, with the Atherton siblings and team mates sharing the stoke for their bikes on the World Cup circuit, in Gee’s crazy video projects, and just hanging out doing laps at Dyfi Bike Park. They’ve built the hype for each new model in the range, and made people lust over their range. It’s quite the achievement to set out to build bikes in the UK, put your family name on them, and actually produce bikes that perform at the highest standards – all in a relatively short space of time. These are not just branded objects of desire, or show ponies – they’re bikes that compete on the world stage. Yet they’re also fun for mortals too, and with the introduction of the S-series of subtraction manufactured alloy bikes, they’ve become just that bit more attainable for normal mountain bikers. There’s something pretty special about being The Athertons – British mountain biking royalty – yet managing to deliver great bikes for every day riders. Proof that in mountain biking at least, royalty is in touch with the people.

Calibre Bikes

There’s nothing boutique about these Calibre Bikes – these are mass produced bikes for the masses, available online and in your big box retailer. But these are no bike shaped objects – these are bikes designed by riders with the aim of getting the best possible value out of your cash. Components are selected on the basis of getting the best performance where it matters and all attached to frames that are designed to outlive the components. These are bikes to be upgraded, not scrapped, when you’ve ridden their first life out of them. But they’re still bikes to be ridden hard and played on to the max. That message is shared across their in-house videos and sponsored content creators. Get out there and have fun, bikes are for playing, and exploring, and getting out there. It’s not about the bike, it’s about what you do with it – and at their prices, anyone can join in.

Fox Racing

Head to any trailhead and you’re bound to see some Fox Racing clothing. It’s gear that works, and gear that fits. Consistency of quality and a strong range of products means it’s a pretty safe bet that what you buy is going to work, and that you’ll find what you need in their range. From shoes and socks right up to helmets and goggles, there’s a complete range of kit for your body, whatever the weather and whatever style of riding you’re into. There’s futuristic gear that contains new technologies, developed for the likes of The Syndicate and Tahnée Seagrave. But there’s also stuff the just works, in colours that don’t have us feeling like we’re off to a pyjama party. Fox gear is a safe bet, but not a boring one. No wonder everyone is wearing it.

Propain

Propain has gone all in with ‘ambassador’ athletes. With a heavy leaning towards the jumps and tricks side of things, that fleet of athletes certainly makes eye catching content across the world. They’ve gone big on freeride, with three athletes (Cami Nogueira, Clemens Kaudela and Carson Storch) making it to Red Bull Rampage. There’s also Rémy Métailler generating the YouTube clicks with his mix of wild lines and sensible riding tips, and Jono Jones with the happy chappy vibes. They’ve a huge line up of younger riders too in their ‘Local Family’, plus Phil Atwill and the Propain Positive World Cup Downhill team bringing MTB vibes to Greece, and an extensive athlete line up in Chile. These seem like savvy moves into unsaturated markets, all with all their athletes apparently having fun, it’s a strong marketing message that looks to be appealing to a young and emerging market.

