Review: Wolf Tooth Components ReMote

Despite the considerable improvement in durability and functionality of modern day dropper posts, one area that many brands still seem to get oh-so wrong is the lever. A well-built dropper post means nothing if it’s paired to a poorly designed lever that’s awkward and counter-intuitive to use on the trail. There are, of course, exceptions to the rule. My current favourites include the KS Southpaw, Specialized SRL, and Fox Transfer 1x levers, which all use a tidy design that places the lever parallel to the bar underneath the left-hand grip – exactly where a front shifter would normally reside, and without doubt the ideal position for a dropper remote.

Sharing the same under-the-bar design, the ReMote from Wolf Tooth Components is another lever to add to that list. Machined in the US from 7000-series alloy, the ReMote is an aftermarket dropper post lever. It’s designed to replace your existing cable-actuated dropper post remote with a large paddle-style lever. Yes, the ReMote is for 1x users only – if you’re one of the three people left who still has a front shifter, the ReMote ain’t for you.

Wolf Tooth offers the ReMote with a standard clamp, plus several integrated versions that offer compatibility with Shimano and SRAM brakes. The one I’ve been testing is the Shimano IS-II model, which features a curved mounting plate that wedges in between the bar and the clamp of later generation Shimano disc brake levers. Our test ReMote was set up with a Giant Contact SL Switch dropper post and a Shimano M8000 Deore XT brake lever, though the design is compatible with most cable-actuated dropper posts on the market.

Because the pinch bolt sits at the lever end, affixing the ReMote couldn’t be easier. Just undo the pinch bolt on your current lever, remove it, mount up the ReMote, then secure the cable back in place. Simple, and no need to faff with insect-sized grub screws at the base of the seatpost. There’s angular adjustment thanks to the curved mounting plate, and the paddle also has 10mm of lateral adjustment to shift it in closer to the grip.

When it comes to lever ergonomics, the ReMote is the best I’ve used so far.

When it comes to lever ergonomics, the ReMote is the best I’ve used so far. The thumb-sized paddle has a lovely knurled pattern machined into the alloy surface that not only improves tactility between you and your machine, but also provides significantly more traction when the conditions are greasy. With the same action as a right-hand trigger shifter, activating the ReMote becomes instantly intuitive. The low-profile paddle sits close in to the bar, so your thumb doesn’t have to move far to reach it. Thanks to a decent amount of leverage and a large sealed cartridge bearing, the action is smooth and seamless, even with less than new cabling.

Compared to the stock Giant dropper lever, the ReMote is light years ahead in ergonomics. There’s less mental effort required to hit the lever in the heat of the moment, and as a result, I’ve been able to make use of the dropper a whole lot more.

Wolf Tooth isn’t the first company to offer a decent dropper post lever, but thanks to its adjustability, low profile and tactile paddle, the ReMote is currently the best there is.

