The first sightings of swallows, curlews and dust have been made, the earth is warming, the breeze is cool and not chilling. The legs have been stretched, and the pedals turned. The balmy days of summer are but a dribble of an ice cream away. Here to keep you rolling into the heat of the summer, let’s look inside issue 113…

Subscribe to Singletrack from as little as £1.49

Costa Rica – Twist your way through banana plantations, lush vegetation and very secret trails with Holger Meyer and this taste of the tropics.

Trail Hunter: Grizedale – Tom Fenton finds himself almost overwhelmed by really great trails.

Interview – Chipps catches up with Jeff Steber from Intense. Jeff is the prototype welder, charismatic spokesman and founder of this iconic Californian company.

Classic Ride: Olly Townsend takes us on a tour of Northumberland’s stunning scenery.

Bike Test: Progressive 29ers – We check out three full suspension 29ers from Evil, Orange and Pivot that are pushing the boundaries of what riders can expect from big wheelers.

Group Test: Flat Pedals – Everything you ever needed to know about flat pedals but were too afraid to ask. We think everyone needs a set of flats in their life, we help you choose the ones that are right for you.

Singletrack Recommended – Our selection of the very best of the best kit that has passed before us.

Oddball – We don’t just love bikes, we love other things too. This issue we’re sharing our love of whisky.

Room 101 – Charlie the Bikemonger mercilessly delivers his verdict on your Room 101 submissions.

Kit Bag – Bothy boy Tom Hill shows us what he takes for a night out away from the town.

Column – Jason Miles loves organising himself to train and to perform well at 24 hour races. Organising his cellar and his bike maintenance, though, is another matter.

Premier Edition… (32 extra pages for subscribers)

Menorca On A Budget, And On A Singlespeed – Antony de Heveningham attempts an off-season bargain bike packing trip round Menorca.

Dunkeld – The best kept, worst secret in Scotland. Pete Scullion checks out the people bringing the woods and trails of Dunkeld to life.

Column – Working for your fun. Dom Perry complains a little too much about how much hard work it is, riding your bike on holiday every day for a week.

Last Word: The C Word – Antony de Heveningham talks about the most over-used word in mountain biking today.

The Northumberland Classic Ride GPX File