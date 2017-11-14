GoPro Launch Fusion 360-Degree Camera

Today GoPro have launched their Fusion 360-degree camera, designed for shooting spherical video for virtual reality, or interestingly, editing more traditional rectangular framed video from said 360-degree footage. It shoots at 5.2K resolution using front and back cameras, and UK price is £699.99 and it’s shipping on or before the 24th of November. Details on the GoPro site, and full release copied below.

Without some means of viewing it in 360-degrees, the footage looks quite trippy though your viewing results may vary depending on your broswer. One intersting thing about they way they’ve shot and composed most of the footage in their launch videos is that quite a lot of it centres people, rather than the stunts and scenery that most sports POV footage tends to.

One thing made possible by 360-degree footage and GoPro’s software is that the editor can pan a frame around within the video to make very dynamic shots that would be near-impossible with a traditional action camera and grip equipment. It also means a video can transition from a typical perspective shot that feels very much in the action, to reverse perspective shots. Shooting from afar and compressing the full sphere of capture into the frame seems to give the feeling of looking inward at a strange diorama. It’s all shown here in GoPro’s promotional video, though the usual caveats apply: these are world class athletes, performing rare feats in one of a kind locations and probably optimal lighting conditions, natch:

Full release follows:

“SAN MATEO, Calif., (November 14, 2017) – GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ: GPRO) ushered in a new era of creativity with the announcement of its 360-degree camera, Fusion, which begins shipping to US and European customers today. With its ability to capture immersive 5.2K 360-degree spherical content, Fusion captures everything around you, so you’ll never miss the shot. And gimbal-like stabilization makes sure it all looks super smooth.”

“The GoPro app enables users to control the camera, live preview their shots, and stitch, trim and share content right from their iOS smartphone (Android coming soon). On desktop, Fusion Studio (with Adobe Premiere Pro CC plug-ins) enables OverCapture, which lets you re-frame and save traditional fixed perspective videos “punched out” from the large 360-degree video. Fusion, together with its apps, enables people to capture and share unique perspectives that are not possible with traditional single lens cameras.

“A mobile OverCapture experience and new visual presets including Tiny Planet and PanoFlow will be released in early 2018, while ongoing software updates will continue to enhance the experience for users.

“Fusion is already receiving praise for its outstanding design and engineering, earning a CES 2018 Innovation Award in the digital imaging category.”

“Fusion – $699.99 (US); €749.99 EUR

2K30 and 3K60 Spherical Video

18MP Spherical Photo

OverCapture Allows for Traditional Video Creation from 360 Footage

Advanced Stabilization

360 Audio

Waterproof to 16ft (5m)

Time Lapse Video + Photo, Night Lapse and Burst Modes

Voice Control in 10 Languages

GPS, Accelerometer, Gyroscope and Compass

Wi-Fi + Bluetooth

In-box with: Fusion Grip, protective case, sticky mounts, battery, charging cable

“GoPro Fusion is currently available on GoPro.com and shipping today to USA, Canada, United Kingdom and the European Union. To learn more about Fusion visit our news page, The Inside Line.”