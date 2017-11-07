7 Trail Shoes Tested & Reviewed

Right, just before we go any further, let’s set one thing straight. From now on, we’re going to be calling any kind of pedal that uses a clip mechanism with bolt-on cleats a ‘clip in pedal’. Likewise, we’ll be referring to accompanying footwear as ‘clip in shoes’. There’s history behind where the term ‘clipless pedals’ came from, but quite frankly, it’s such an outdated, contradictory and confusing term that we’re happy to leave it where it belongs in the past.

Alrighty, got that? Excellent. Now we can get on with things then…

So clip-in shoes and pedals for mountain biking. They’ve been around for a healthy amount of time now. In fact, it was 1990 when Shimano first launched the M737 pedal. Bringing the Shimano Pedalling Dynamics (SPD) system to the mountain bike market, those pedals set off a revolution in the off-road world that would allow riders to clip into their pedals via a metallic cleat bolted onto the underside of the shoe. With a little twist of the shoe however, that cleat would promptly pop out of its binding to release rider from bike. 27 years later, and the fundamental design hasn’t changed. Shimano is still using the same 2-bolt SPD cleat standard as it did back in 1990, which to be honest, is an amazing achievement for the mountain bike industry.

The type of bikes and trails we ride has changed just a little bit in that time though. We now have suspension, tyres that don’t feel like cardboard, and head angles slacker than 71°. And so while the clip-in concept remains the same, the hardware and footwear has evolved accordingly. No longer is it necessary to run overly stiff tap-dancing race shoes just because you choose to run clip-in pedals. Now there are chunkier, more comfortable skate-style shoes that have been born on the steepest, gnarliest racecourses in World Cup Downhill racing, while lighter weight trail shoes have spawned beefier versions with added protection and stickier rubber soles to help improve usability off road.

Over the past 12 months, we’ve tested and reviewed a variety of these clip-in trail shoes that offer a little more heft and a little more protection than your average XC race shoe. In the market for some new kicks? Then here’s seven to check out, along with links to read each review in full as you please.

1. Bontrager Rhythm

Bontrager Rhythm Features

inForm Pro last delivers an ergonomically optimized, high-performance fit

Carbon-reinforced, internal nylon plate with

Full Tachyon rubber outsole

Boa IP1 dial for precise, two-way adjustment

Stiffness index 7 of 14

GnarGuard outer protection fights away trail brush and debris

Size tested: 45

Sizes available: 39 – 48

Colours: Orange/Black and Black/Gum

Confirmed weight: 508g (single shoe without cleat)

“The Rhythm is designed for use with clipless pedals, and so it’s built with a carbon-reinforced nylon shank for stiff pedalling performance. There’s a BOA IP1 dial for making quick adjustments while in the saddle, and the upper is reinforced with the sweet-sounding GnarGuard to protect your tootsies when it all goes tits-up…” Read the full review here.

2. Giro Chamber

Giro Chamber Features

Skate Style Upper

Lace-up design with Velcro tension strap

Internal bootie retention system

Dual density Vibram rubber outsole

Molded SPD compatible shank

Aegis Single Density Footbed

Size tested: 44

Available sizes: 37 – 48

Colours: Blue Jewel/Gum & Black/Gum

Confirmed weight: 545g (single shoe without cleat)

“The sole is as stiff as you’d expect for a shoe of this type – somewhere between the mozzarella of a pair of old-school Converse and the parmigiano of a set of high-end Sidis. For regular walking, they feel great, with the SPD cleat happily recessed until it’s needed. For scrabbling over rocks and mud, they feel a bit less assured than shoes of chunkier tread. There’s some noticeable heel lift when walking, although the lining is so well padded that I never found this a problem...” Read the full review here.

3. Giro Terraduro Mid

Giro Terraduro Mid Features

High-quality, breathable Evofiber™ microfiber

Empire lace system with shroud

Rubber toe and heel reinforcement

Asymmetric ankle coverage

Water sealed cleat opening

Updated Vibram ® high-traction lugged outsole

Molded EVA footbed with medium arch support

Aegis® anti-microbial treatment

Size tested: 45

Available sizes: 37 – 48

Colours: Blue Jewel/Gum & Black/Gum

Confirmed weight: 527g (single shoe without cleat)

“The Mid has a lace cover that keeps the crud out of your laces and much of the water off your feet. There’s another weather-resistant touch in the form of a neoprene scree-guard cuff in addition to a padded inner ankle bone protector. So, in all, a much chunkier looking and feeling shoe to its stablemate…” Read the full review here.

4. ION Rascal

ION Rascal Features

Asymmetric upper with ankle pad protection

Lace-up closure with Serpen_Tie Velcro tension strap

SupTraction rubber outsole

EVA midsole for pedal stability

ToeTal Protection with reinforced toe cap

2K dual density insoles

Size tested: 44

Available sizes: 37 – 47

Colours: Black

Confirmed weight: 499g (single shoe without cleat)

“As will be immediately apparent upon first glance, the ION Rascal shoes are no XC race shoe. With their understated style, thick rubber outsoles and reinforced toe boxes, the Rascal SPD shoes are built for the harder side of trail riding. The weight shows it too, with each shoe coming in a hair underneath 500g. However, they’re significantly better at blending in at the cafe or pub during post-ride recovery efforts compared to dainty XC race kicks…” Read the full review here.

5. Mavic Deemax Pro

Mavic Deemax Pro Features

Lace-up closure with additional Velcro strap

Asymmetric mid-top upper with ankle protection

Reinforced toe and heel caps for protection

Energy Grip AM Outsole

Index Energy Transfer: 60

Open cleat channel fits all standard SPD cleats

Contagrip™ rubber compound for walking grip

Ortholite cushioned footbeds

Size tested: 45 1/3

Available sizes: 39 – 49

Colours: Black or Yellow/Black

Confirmed weight: 553g (single shoe without cleat)

“Looking to address the different needs of different types of riders, Mavic’s latest mountain bike shoe range splits into three separate categories; XC, Trail and All Mountain. The Deemax shoes slot into the All Mountain category, and feature burly uppers, aggressive rubber outsoles, and a generous mid-top construction that delivers more protection. These aren’t shoes for XC racers and marathon riders – they’re tough SPD boots designed for trail riders, enduro racers and even downhillers...” Read the full review here.

6. Shimano ME7

Shimano ME7 Features

Michelin dual-density rubber outsole

TORBAL Carbon midsole

Longer cleat adjustment range

Neoprene ankle scree guard

Speed laces

Low profile reverse mount buckle

Size tested: 45

Available sizes: 38 – 48

Colours: Black/Blue

Confirmed weight: 464g (single shoe without cleat)

“Once I got the right size, first impressions of the ME7 was that it’s a really, really comfortable shoe. With a thicker footbed and generous padding over the forefoot and around the heel, the ME7 has a cuddly feel not unlike a flat-pedal shoe. The shoes have a mid-top construction, so they come up a little higher over your ankles. A stretchy neoprene scree guard works as an effective extra barrier against debris from making its way inside the shoe, and it also adds to the cuddly feel…” Read the full review here.

7. Specialized 2FO Cliplite Lace

Specialized 2FO Cliplite Lace Features

Landing Strip™ cleat pocket for use with all major MTB pedals

Extended length cleat slot (4mm) for rearward cleat set up option

Stiff Lollipop™ nylon composite midsole

SlipNot™ rubber outsole

Cushioned EVA midsole for comfort with molded heel cup for stability

Body Geometry sole construction and footbed

Standard Fit last for a balance of pedal feel and off-bike comfort

Lacelock™ elastic keeps laces out of the chainrings

Size tested: 45

Available sizes: 39 – 49

Colours: Red/Black (tested) and Black/GumBlack/Blue

Confirmed weight: 433g (single shoe without cleat)

“The toe box is nice and stiff, and the rubber outsole extends up in front of the big toe to give a little more protection when you accidentally roundhouse-kick a tree or toe-poke a rock. The heel cup is also reassuringly stiff, helping to keep your feet steady inside the shoe even when heaving hard on the pedals. Combined with the ability to reef up on the laces, the curved heel cup means it’s unlikely you’ll experience any unwanted slip…” Read the full review here.

Overall

Like helmets and chamois cream, shoes are a tricky thing to test and review, because what may be incredibly comfortable for one rider, may be another rider’s worst enemy. Different widths, volumes and retention systems will alter the fit and feel of each shoe, which means much like a helmet (not so much chamois cream…), you’ll need to try them on before purchasing to ensure you’re getting the right shoe for your tootsies. On the note of fit, you’ll see that I haven’t been testing exactly the same size for each brand and model – even within the Giro range for example, I was a 45 in the Terraduro, and a 44 in the Chamber – go figure.

Other things to factor in are the type of pedals you’re using, and whether the shoe-to-pedal interface can be altered by shimming cleats or using adjustable pins. Not all of these test shoes initially played well with all the pedals I’ve been testing them with, so a bit of tweaking was necessary to get that dialled in.

The shoes that I rate most out of the lot? In terms of comfort and weight, it’s very hard to go past the Shimano ME7 shoe, which is easily the brand’s best trail shoe to date. They’re relatively light, well ventilated, and the storm flap and scree guard work well to keep out debris. On the heavier side of the spectrum, the Mavic Deemax Pro are highly comfortable mid-top trail boots that have super rugged soles and a cosy fit that is well padded, making those the shoes I’d choose for proper alpine riding where added protection is welcome.