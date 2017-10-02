Video: Danny MacAskill Smashing Carbon Wheels

How much abuse do you think a modern carbon fibre wheel can take? Santa Cruz asked Danny MacAskill to find out. He has to go to quite some lengths (and heights!) to get this wheel anywhere near its limit. We don’t want to spoil anything, but it’s worth sticking around for:

(No video? Here’s a link).

(While there are no Santa Cruz wheels in it, keep your eye on Singletrack for an upcoming carbon wheels grouptest. We won’t quite be putting them through this kind of abuse, but we will be seeing see how six different sets of sub-£1500 wheels hold up to rocky natural riding).