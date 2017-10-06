Singletrack Reader Awards 2017 – The Winners

There were many winners at the Singletrack Reader Awards – though fashion may not have been one of them. Behold, Exhibit A, Chipps’ shoes:

Selected from a choice of 3 similar pairs as being the best to match this outfit.

Exhibit B, Chipps’ shirt, and Al from Garage Bikes’ shirt:

So loud, the shirts had their own magnetic field that attracted them to each other.

And finally (don’t worry, this is the last of the trauma for this article), Exhibit C, this bunch of weirdos, and Chipp’s tie:

Who’s that bloke in the jumper photo bombing us?

If you’d like to relive the Awards and share in the tension of finding out who won what, as it happened, then you can see the whole thing (including where we nearly told all of Facebook where the after party was going to be!) here:

Or you can read on to reveal all…

Runners Up: Adidas Terrex Trail Cross Shoes and Source Hipster Hydration Pack
Runners Up: Sixth Element Wheels and SunRace Wide Range Cassettes
Runners Up: Keeper of The Peak and Sixth Element
Runners Up: MTB Meetup and Tweedlove Festival
Runners Up: Llandegla and Nevis Range
Runners Up: Cyclewise, Whinlatter, Cumbria and Wheelbase, Staveley, Cumbria
Runners up: Diamondback Heist 3.0 and Genesis Longitude
Runners up: Sonder Transmitter Carbon GX Eagle Pike and Stif Morf XT
Runners up: Cotic Flare Max and Orange Stage 5
Runners up: Chipps – Photograph of Saracen Factory workers, Issue 114 and James Robertson – Photograph of Jason Miles, Issue 112
The Best Image of the year.
Runners up: Hannah Dobson – Crying Shame, web column and David Hayward – Mysterious Axxios Stickers Allegedly Reduce Vibrations On Bikes, web news story
Runners Up: Annie Last and Dan Jarvis

 

Claudio couldn’t make it to the awards evening to collect his award in person. Instead he recorded this message for us.

