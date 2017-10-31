Ard Rock 2018 Dates Announced

Ard Rock have got in touch with their dates for the 2018 festival, which will be 3 – 5th of August next year. Entries go live on November the 2nd, just two days from now, on their website. They also put together this snappy little preview video, and you can find the full release below.

“The 2018 Ard Rock Enduro Festival will take place from 3-5 August and with an action packed programme of riding, racing, live music and expo stands from the best brands on the mountain bike scene, it’s set to be an epic weekend.

“Ard Rock takes place in the stunning Swaledale area of the Yorkshire Dales National park which is known for it’s steep and rocky terrain. It’s become legendary for its totally natural Alpine style trails that are marked out especially for the event and huge outdoor expo and festival.

“There’s four Enduro events to choose from, catering for first time Ard Rock entrants to pro riders fresh from the Enduro World Series circuit. The Marathon category will also return in 2018 and take riders on an epic 40 mile tour of some of the best trails in the area.

“The Ard Rock Festival is based near the beautiful village of Reeth in the Yorkshire Dales National Park and it’s supported by some of the world’s biggest mountain bike brands including title sponsors Santa Cruz Bicycles, Maxxis Tyres and CamelBak. Ard Rock is host to 15,000 visitors and 4000 riders and includes an exhibition with a full line up of industry leading bike brands, live music, full camping facilities, demo bikes for adults and kids, the Maxxis pump track championships, food stands and a fully licensed bar.

“The ‘Ard Rock Enduro takes place on 100% natural, rock-strewn and rough terrain on private tracks. There’s zero trail centre surfaces or man-made berms in Ard Rock, just ancient trails and paths with more flowing, steep and technical riding under your wheels than you can shake a stick at. The entire route is purpose marked for the event and offers a ‘once only’ opportunity to hit up some unique natural rocky zones. Ard Rock Enduro stages contain a mixture of flat out fast gullies, off road tracks, steep rocky chutes and technical single tracks that demand a good level of skill and fitness…”