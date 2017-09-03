Eurobike 2017: WTB Launch “Female-Focused” Koda Saddle

While in the UK we primarily know them as a mountain bike tyre company, when we spoke to Clayton Wangbichler of WTB, he said in the US they’re more known for their saddles. WTB had a new one to show at Eurobike, and rather than branding it as women-specific, they we’re keen to stress it was unisex, but in their words “female-focused”.

They’ve previously done the women-specific Deva, and wanted to expand their lineup for women, so did two years of testing and feedback on prototypes, with riders ranging from recreational mountain bikers to pro racers. The result is the Koda, which will be available in four different models.

Clayton said they’ve had production samples in the office for six weeks now, and that for that whole time, the men in the office have been squabbling over them. Because it turns out some of the features and measurements that would often be branded as “female-specific” by the bike industry suit some men too.

Gender differences in body shapes aren’t black/white; WTB know this and have seen it in their research and testing. There may be average differences between genders, but none of them are absolute or universal – the boundary in the middle is kind of vague. While women will tend to like wider saddles, they’ve met everyone from rake thin men who nonetheless have wide sit bones best suited to 150mm saddles, to women who only get on with the very narrowest ones they offer. That’s why the Koda isn’t being billed as gender specific, and as well as WTB generally not being keen on it, also one of the reasons they haven’t gone with the pink-it-and-shrink-it aesthetic approach of some companies.

We’ve requested UK RRPs and will update this when we hear.