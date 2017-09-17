Eurobike 2017: NS Bikes Revise Snabb

The main news from NS Bikes this year was that they’ve heavily revised their Snabb range and have switched to a more straightforward naming scheme of following a model name with a number corresponding to its travel. They previously used names like Snabb E1 and Snabb T1, which stood for enduro and trail, but weren’t that intuitive.

NS have previously launched a lot of components in a sniy, multicoloured finish they call “Oil Slick”, and at Eurobike they were showing off a new finish for some of their components, called “Oil Rub”, which looks like a kind of antique bronze. So if you’ve ever wanted to build a steampunk mountain bike, NS Bikes probably have you covered.

(We’ll do some mountain bikes first, but there was something else we saw on their stand that was also absolutely beautiful; more on that below).

All of the new Snabbs have trunnion mount shocks, and for the first time they’re offering Fox as an option on some builds too. First up under their new naming method is the alloy framed 29er Plus 1 Snabb 150, which is a quite a looker:

As well as the wagon wheels, it has a 160mm 29″ fork, and 150mm travel at the back. Beast mode! It’s also available in a black colourscheme with Rockshox suspension+SRAM drivertrain, and each model comes with a Kind Shock dropper and Schwalbe 29×2.35 tyres as standard.

The NS Fuzz downhill bike gets a spruce up for 2018 too, with a full Fox suspension build featuring SRAM Code brakes and an GH DH drivetrain, or a slightly cheaper build in red with Marzocchi forks, SRAM X7 drivetrain, and an X-fusion shock.

If you look closely, you’ll also see that the 1Fuzz 2018 pictured below has the stem, hubs and rocker link all in NS’ new oil rub finish.

They go rid of the chainstay bridge for this year, and of course have made it longer, slacker, lower, &c.; the head tube is 1.5″ and has a headset that allows adjustable geometry.

We couldn’t leave NS without taking plenty of photos of these two beautiful jump bikes. Every one of us there had our eyes caught by them at some point during the show.

Someone said these silicone wristbands were on the hub to keep it clean by rubbing dirt of as it’s ridden. We asked the guy from NS about it and he said “That doesn’t really work, we just do it for looks”.