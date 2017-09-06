Eurobike 2017: MRP Show New Chainguides And Coil Forks

MRP launched the Ribbon air fork last year, plus their after market Ramp Control cartridges for other brands of fork, allowing riders to tune the end stroke of their forks with more refinement than token systems.

Now, they’re launching a coil version of the MRP Ribbon, and like its gaseous sibling, it also has ramp control to adjust progressivity of the fork. That Ramp Control is a different to the air driven version in the other kind of Ribbon, and is located in the bottom of the left leg rather than the top.

A 27.5″ version of the Ribbon Coil weighs around 2080g, compared to the Ribbon Air at 1880g. Air forks can also be converted after market to be coil, but once it’s done it’s done; there’s no going back to air once you’re running a coil spring. 29er versions of each are also available.

As well as forks, the other news from MRP was budget chainguides, but with better guide inners than before. The 1xCS chainguide is made from fibreglass reinforced composite (a similar material to the plastics that higher quality power tool bodies are made from), weighs 33g, and will have a US retail price of around $40 (we’ve emailed MRP for UK RRP and will update when we get it). It fits 28t – 34t chainrings.

Previously, only their non-OEM guides have had a softer, molded inner layer to reduce noise, and OEM ones were made from a single piece of plastic. Now, all MRP chainguides, including the OEM ones too, will have the soft co-moulded inner pictured below.

There was one other new fork on the MRP stand, and it was a bit of an oddity: The Baxter, a gravel-oriented fork that will nonetheless take anything from a 700x40c tyre to a 27.5″x2.5. It has 40mm of travel, weighs 1540g, and is available with a 12mm or 15x100mm thru-axle.

You can read more about all of these things over at MRP.