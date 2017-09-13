Ebike Specific Pedals From Reverse Components

September 13, 2017

Would you believe us if we said there’s a sound reason for making ebike specific pedals? No? Well there is, but we’ll get to it in a bit.

German company Reverse Components (part of Solid Bikes) aren’t the first name that springs into people’s heads in the UK when you say “bike bits”, but they had a significant presence at Eurobike, with plenty on show. We had a quick chat with them and picked up an interesting few tidbits.

First of all, they had a very straightforward take on grip sizing, and based on that a range of grips to suit almost all hands. The basic idea according to them is that, when gripping a grip, the tip of your longest finger should be just, or nearly, brushing your palm. They say this is one of the factors in avoiding arm pump, and had a sizing chart along with a couple of grip demo stations for people to try it out on.

Eurobike 2017 - Reverse Components
Here’s the compact option for dealers.

Experience and varied preferences around the office tell us that’s not the one single factor in grip comfort, but it’s an interesting approach and, after a quick discussion and a squeeze of some grips downstairs in the workshop, it roughly correlates to the preferences we’ve all developed. Reverse Components had a monkeybars style rack on their stand to try various grip diameters out on, and a more space saving box full of single grips with their diameters clearly marked on the end caps.

Eurobike 2017 - Reverse Components
Here’s the monkeybars type arrangement on the Reverse Components stand (climbing discouraged)
Eurobike 2017 - Reverse Components
You’re just a high-five away from knowing your grip size.
Eurobike 2017 - Reverse Components
Here are the stats on their range of grips.

Now, here’s that ebike specific pedal:

Eurobike 2017 - Reverse Components
Beefed up and officially certified for ebikes in Germany and France.

Why is this a thing? Well. In Germany and France, there’s now a certification standard for ebike components, and that’s why Reverse Components are making ebike specific finishing kit like pedals and handlebars. It might not be as important to you as a customer, but if someone buys an ebike from a dealer, asks them to swap out a component, and it then breaks, fitting ebike certified components reduces the dealer’s liability in the event of an accident.

There’s a school of thought that the kind of burly kit people refer to as “over-engineered” is actually under-engineered. That’s because it can be relatively easy to make something that’s heavier or tougher than it needs to be, but a well engineered piece of equipment uses no more material than it needs in order to do the job for its projected service life. Do enough engineering work (which nowadays tends to mean CAD and spreadsheets) and you can bring that down to the absolute minimum necessary material to function and withstand particular tests. For bike bits, those tests are mostly built around the stresses a pushbike and rider will produce (admittedly in most cases that’ll also have a wide safety margin on top, because it’s no use having the absolute lightest components possible if you’re going to bend them every second ride). Ebikes weigh more than standard bikes and put a lot of components under slightly higher strains, hence people making new certification schemes for them.

Make of all that what you will, but Reverse Components have spotted the need and are one of the few companies filling it. As well as grips and ebike components, they had a few other things you can check out below, and you can see all of this over on the Reverse Components website.

Eurobike 2017 - Reverse Components
The Transformer Chainguide is entirely modular, allowing you to build an upper, lower and bash combination to suit your bike and riding.
Eurobike 2017 - Reverse Components
The new, carbon Seismic handlebar was the result of Reverse’s race team requesting a bar with better vibration damping.
Eurobike 2017 - Reverse Components
Among many other colour options, the Base 790 handlebar comes in this lovely green – we do Hope no one else has a trademark on it.
Eurobike 2017 - Reverse Components
This new Vink saddle was developed with Nico and is slopestyle specific.
Eurobike 2017 - Reverse Components
These, bearing the same E-and-lightning-bolt logo as the pedals above, are ebike specific handlebars – meaning they’ve been tested and certified as such.
Eurobike 2017 - Reverse Components
These prototype wheels had an outer rim width of 40mm – expect to see more from Reverse Components soon.

