10 Flat Pedal Shoes From Eurobike

If you’re into flat pedals for mountain biking, there’s a whole load of choice when it comes to footwear. During the Eurobike 2017 show, we checked out a whole host of footwear brands to see what was hot, and what will be hot for the 2018 model year. Here’s 10 different flat pedal shoes we scoped out of the many on display at Eurobike.

Vaude Moab Low AM

Vaude offers three different flat pedal shoes, including the Moab AM, the Moab Low AM, and the Moab Mid STX. The Moab Low AM shoes sit in the middle in terms of pricing and are supposedly made with ecological suede leather and a lining that’s 50% recycled polyester. The STX version that uses a waterproof lining, which we’ve reviewed here.

The Vibram rubber sole combines a flat textured mid-section for traction with flat pedal pins, while proper tread is used at the toe and heel for hike-a-biking.

O’Neal Pinned

The Pinned shoe is O’Neal’s entry-point into flat pedal territory, and for £65, it’s darn good value for money. They use a lace-up design and are thickly padded for both comfort and impact protection.

The rubber outsole is O’Neal’s own, being the sticky ‘Honey Rubber’ compound. Not quite as gooey as 5.10’s Stealth S1 rubber, and more comparable to the Vibram soles used on other brands flat pedal shoes. The sole has been sculpted for traction with flat pedal pins.

O’Neal Pinned Pro

The Pinned Pro is the same kick but with a raised profile on the inside ankle to help protect it from sharp cranks and impacts against the bike.

ION Raid

Price: Around £89

From: ION

For 2018, ION is rolling out another new flat shoe based on the current Raid AMP kicks. Simply called the Raid, these shoes are a little stripped back for a more casual style.

The rubber outsole is the same, but the upper is a little lighter and more flexible, with some of the armouring taken out. No confirmation on pricing just yet, but expect them to be around the same £89 price as the current Raid AMP shoes.

ION Raid_AMP

The Raid_AMP continues on with an additional colourway. We’re digging the blue/brown combo on these ones here. Same lace-up design as the current Raid_AMP shoe, just different colours.

Afton Shoes Keegan

Price: $99 USD (British pricing TBC)

From: Afton Shoes

Afton Shoes officially launched at Eurobike with two models, including the Keegan flat pedal shoe shown here. There’s also the Vectal SPD shoe, and both shoes share a similar construction that’s aimed towards trail riders and downhillers.

The Keegan’s borrow styling from the skate world, with a multi-anchor lace-up design and a large wrap-around rubber belt over the toe cap. Inside you’ll find anti-microbial foam to keep the stink at bay.

Afton is using Intact Rubber for the outsole. This rubber features a Shore 60 compound (not unlike grippy tyres), and a dimpled texture that looks like it’ll work a treat on flat pedals.

Pearl Izumi X-Alp

With Pearl Izumi typically focussed on road and XC footwear, these here are the first flat pedal shoes that the brand has ever done. Nice sporty upper with a lace-up closure. We’re yet to confirm UK pricing, but these are slated to be available in January 2018.

Using a very similar Vibram outsole to Shimano’s new flat pedal shoe range, the X-Alp uses a flat textured, and stickier section of rubber in the middle. Additional tread blocks are used front and back (much like the Vaude Moab shoes) to aid with scrambling traction.

Shimano GR7

We got a sneak peek at the new GR7 and GR9 flat pedal shoes from Shimano back at the Fort William World Cup, and the new shoes are due to be available very soon. Lace-up closure for the GR7, with a neat neoprene scree guard around the ankle to keep small sticks and stones from getting stuck inside the shoe.

Shimano GR9

The GR9 is the top-end flat pedal shoe from Shimano, and it gets a UK-friendly storm flap over the top of the shoe to act as an additional barrier against water and mud ingress.

The new Michelin rubber outsole has been formulated to be even softer and stickier than the Vibram sole used on previous Shimano shoes. They feel sticky to the touch, but we’re eager to give these a go when our test samples arrive soon.

Five Ten District Flat

Although we got a sneak peek at the new District shoes back in June, Five Ten chose Eurobike to show of its latest ‘utility’ shoe. Available in both flat and SPD versions, the District aims to blend urban style and walkability in a light-duty trail shoe. The lightweight synthetic leather upper is built to be easily wipable, and the shoes use a mesh tongue and lace closure. On the other side, the District Flat gets a Marathon rubber outsole that is non-marking, but textured for flat pedal traction.