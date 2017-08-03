Video: David Cachon in the Catalonian Pyrenees

Epic scenery and an epic soundtrack await in this video of the Catalonian Pyrenees. None of the orcs or wizards the soundtrack might imply, just lovely looking singletrack, and a few wallpaper worthy photos you can find below.

France usually seems to steal most of the attention when it comes to riding the Pyrenees, but this bit of Catalonia looks stunning. David mentioned two regions in the email he sent us, you can find out about mountain biking in Pirineus here, and in Val D’Aran here.

“ATB Centres of Catalonia is a network providing all the information, assistance, and services needed for full enjoyment of both cycling and the itinerary. It offers over 5000km of marked itineraries classified by difficulty level, so that cyclists from beginners to experts can enjoy practising the sport in any of the 17 centres in the network.”

Photos by Fernando Marmolejo.

“Without doubt the Pyrenees of Catalonia are a jewel we have in the national geography, if we had to qualify them in some serious way as the gem of incalculable value. Landscapes of film, water, vegetation, gastronomy, activities, good weather and of course: mountain bike of the highest quality “David Cachón

8 are the BTT centers of which they have in the Catalan Pyrenees: Vall d’Aran – Betren, Solsonés – Vall de Lord, Salines – Bassegoda, Pallar Jussá, La Seu – Alt Urgell, Ripolles, Berguedá and Valls d’Aneu.

We can not forget its well-known thematic routes, 9 in total: Pedals del Pedraforca, Pedals d’Occitánia, Pedals de foc, Era Roda, Trinxat BTT, Gran Volta l’Empordá, Raids al vent, Cerdanya 360º and BI6000.

In our particular adventure we have entered two magical areas: the Val d’Aran and La Cerdanya. Despite being located both areas in the Pyrenees are very different from each other, each one is able to draw our attention and to attract us by their own particular merits and charms.”