Today At Eurobike: Video Round Up Day 1
by Hannah Dobson
August 30, 2017
Our gang of roving reporters has hit the ground running at Eurobike – clearly not yet weighed down by the eating of too many sausages, or slowed down by gout or scurvy (Eurobike is notoriously not a good place to be if you’re vegetarian, worse still if you’re vegan). Fleet of foot and covering a lot of ground today, they’ve been sending stories and videos out all day. For your convenience, here’s a round up of all the videos from today.
Hope Cranks And 6 Pot Brakes
Limited Edition Pivot Mach 5.5
New Posts From KS
E*13 511% Cassette
Stans’ No Tubes Carbon Wheels
New Pivot Shuttle e-MTB
Leatt DBX 2.0 Trail Helmet
Yeti SB6 Richie Rude Factory Build
Thule Hydration Packs
Thule UpRide Roof Rack
Box Components Drivetrains
Camelbak Impact Protector
Wowzers! So much to see…and so much more to come. Be sure to follow our Facebook page to be notified of any videos as they’re published, and to read all our Eurobike 2017 coverage, head here.