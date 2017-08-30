Today At Eurobike: Video Round Up Day 1

Our gang of roving reporters has hit the ground running at Eurobike – clearly not yet weighed down by the eating of too many sausages, or slowed down by gout or scurvy (Eurobike is notoriously not a good place to be if you’re vegetarian, worse still if you’re vegan). Fleet of foot and covering a lot of ground today, they’ve been sending stories and videos out all day. For your convenience, here’s a round up of all the videos from today.

Hope Cranks And 6 Pot Brakes

Limited Edition Pivot Mach 5.5

New Posts From KS

E*13 511% Cassette

Stans’ No Tubes Carbon Wheels

New Pivot Shuttle e-MTB

Leatt DBX 2.0 Trail Helmet

Yeti SB6 Richie Rude Factory Build

Thule Hydration Packs

Thule UpRide Roof Rack

Box Components Drivetrains

Camelbak Impact Protector

Wowzers! So much to see…and so much more to come. Be sure to follow our Facebook page to be notified of any videos as they’re published, and to read all our Eurobike 2017 coverage, head here.