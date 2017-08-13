Seven Sunday Bike Fails

Sometimes, mountain bike video are full of air, roost, speed, amazing scenery, and all round better riding than many of us are capable of. It can make you sick, and what makes you feel better? Shadenfreude, that’s what, and we’ve got you covered.

While gathering all the other news you’ve seen over the past few weeks, we’ve occasionally stumbled upon various bike fail videos, and now collected them all here for your viewing pleasure. We won’t show anyone getting seriously hurt, and there’s no blood, but if you’re squeamish in general about watching crashes then this might not be the post for you.

This isn’t as nasty as it looks; Andy Weeding was lucky to walk away from this with just a black eye, some cuts and bruises. Excellent job of keeping the back end in down the rock though. (Contains profanity – not surprisingly)

Well that another life used up, some how walked away from this one with a black eye and some cuts and bruises. Got to love helmets #jerryoftheday #kookslams #mtbfail #whistler @descentworld A post shared by andrew weeding (@andyweeding) on Aug 4, 2017 at 4:11pm PDT

(No video? How about this link instead then?).

This jump takes about twenty seconds to get going but is worth the wait, and really emphasises why helmets are worthwhile. Also, the best use of slomo we’ve seen in a while:

(No video? Here’s a link).

This is a home made, 96-volt ebike constructed with some salvaged radio batteries and a treadmill motor. What could possibly go wrong?

(Can’t see the video? Try here).

This is a particularly low speed, brake induced balls-stem interface. Bonus pedal technique points:



This isn’t a dramatic crash, but he does get a beautiful angle on all that heather:

(No video? Try this link).

This looks like he’s definitely running the wrong wheel size:

https://www.instagram.com/p/BXXWGMgBDrY/

(No video above? Link).

We exit with the same grace and poise of this rider (we’ve all done it), then a beautiful panorama:

@gkm13 's first attempt at the entrance to Horse Thief Trail. #mtbcolorado #horsethief #horsethiefbench #mtbfail #maybehikeabike A post shared by Kayla Mullins (@kaylammuffins) on Aug 3, 2017 at 9:41pm PDT

(No video? Here’s the link).

Got any of your own fails? Stick them in the comments. Hungry for more? Here are ten classic MTB fails, a 3D printed bike failing at its own launch event, and a few more crashes.