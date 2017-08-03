Pace Cycles Goes Big With the RC129

Pace Cycles has just quietly announced via its website a new mountain bike in its range to join the RC127+ and regular RC127. This one grows the wheels up to a 29in diameter, though it’s still a steel trail hardtail that’ll take a 130-150mm travel fork. There are sliding dropouts that afford 13mm of chainstay adjustment for potential singlespeed-ability, while also giving the RC129 frame dual wheelsize personality – it’ll fit up to a 29×2.4in tyre, or a 27.5×2.6in semi-chub tyre.

Geometry is very, very similar to the RC127+ that we currently have on test (a bike that is also 29in and 27.5+ compatible), so we’re awaiting confirmation from Pace Cycles about the specific differences between the two frames. We’ll provide an update here as soon as we can.

“Gone are the days when 29ers were the preserve of old skool cross country whippets riding short and upright big wheelers. With the right geometry 29ers can be transformed into a trail slaying weapon and gravity defying grinfest. And that concept is fully realised in our new RC129- a bike designed for real world trail and off-piste rocks ‘n’ roots, slow and technical or flat out flow and jumps” – From Pace Cycles.

The Pace RC129 Features:

Reynolds 853 steel chassis

Designed to accommodate 29in or 27.5in wheels

Max tyre clearance: 29×2.4in or 27.5×2.6in

Tapered head tube

Designed for 130-150mm travel forks

65° head angle

73.5° seat angle

435mm – 448mm chainstay length

Adjustable CNC machiend alloy Slideout dropouts

148x12mm rear thru-axle

73mm threaded bottom bracket

ISCG 05 cahinguide tabs

Sizes: Small, Medium, Large

Claimed weight: 2.48kg (Medium frame)

RRP: £575

We’re chasing up more specific details on the new RC129 frame, but if you want to explore the bike and any other models in the Pace range, then head over to the Pace Cycles website.