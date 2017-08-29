MRP Adds Coil Spring Option To Ribbon Fork

First introduced at last year’s Eurobike show, the MRP Ribbon fork has been earning fans around the world since it became publicly available earlier this year. As the first Boost-specific long travel fork from the US brand, the Ribbon introduced a whole array of bells and whistles, including the PSST pressure-release valve system and the unique Ramp Control Cartridge. We’ve got one on test at the moment, and it’s proving to be a very impressive performer with loads of adjustability.

Today MRP has announced that it’s adding a coil spring option to the Ribbon line, which will also be offered in 27.5in and 29in options, and with travel options between 120-160mm. The coil spring adds about 200g of weight over the air-sprung model, but it’s said to be smoother and more responsive overall. The fork will come standard with three different springs in the box, and an external preload adjuster will allow for smaller adjustments to the spring feel.

Going further, MRP has (somehow?) added its Ramp Control cartridge into the mix, meaning riders will be able to fine tune the progressiveness of the spring rate by way of a 20-click adjustment dial. Along with rebound, plus high and low-speed compression adjustments, there’s certainly plenty to fiddle with.

“The Ribbon Coil gives you the spring tunability and stroke control previously found only with air, while giving you the supple linear spring curve, lower friction, longer service life and consistent feel that you get with a coil spring. Coil aficionados have dreamt of a fork that combines these advantages with the latest in chassis and damper technology. MRP has delivered with the new Ribbon Coil” – From MRP.

MRP Ribbon Coil Fork Features

Long travel trail/enduro fork

Also available in 29in and 27.5in versions

Travel: 120mm – 160mm (internally adjustable in 5mm increments)

Adjustable low-speed compression and rebound damping

Coil spring with adjustable preload

Includes Soft, Medium & Firm coil springs in the box (Extra-Soft and Extra-Firm available separately)

20-position Ramp Control for adjusting bottom-out resistance

PSST pressure-relief valves

Outcast arch design

35mm diameter anodized stanchions

Boost specific chassis w/110x15mm dropouts

Tool-free QR15 thru-axle

Max tyre clearance: 29×2.6in or 27.5×3.0in

Offset: 46mm or 51mm (46mm available as a special order)

180mm post mount brake tabs

Claimed weight: 2.06kg / 4.55lbs (27.5in), 2.09kg / 4.6lbs (29in)

RRP: £TBC

We’re currently on our way to Eurobike, where MRP will be showing off the new Ribbon Coil, so we’ll get be getting some more snaps of it up close, as well as some answers as to how MRP has combined the Ramp Control adjustment with a coil spring.

For more information on the MRP line and UK pricing and availability, get in touch with Ison Distribution.