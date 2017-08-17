Gallery: BC Bike Ride

The BC Bike Race is already pretty well known as a days long events that shows off some of the finest trails British Colombia has, but less heard of is the much smaller BC Bike Ride. It’s a guided trip with seven days of riding and a few more of rest, meant to show off the region without the pressures of racing. It costs just under CAD$4000 (around £2,500 at the moment), offering an odd mix of sleeping in tents, travelling by private jet… and of course by bike!

They’ve been sending us occasional press releases from most days of the ride, with plenty of photos too, and we thought they’d make a nice gallery.

Leg one took riders from North Vancouver to Prince George.

Next up were a couple of days based around Burns Lake.

The final leg was Smithers and Terrace.