Gallery: BC Bike Ride

by
August 17, 2017

The BC Bike Race is already pretty well known as a days long events that shows off some of the finest trails British Colombia has, but less heard of is the much smaller BC Bike Ride. It’s a guided trip with seven days of riding and a few more of rest, meant to show off the region without the pressures of racing. It costs just under CAD$4000 (around £2,500 at the moment), offering an odd mix of sleeping in tents, travelling by private jet… and of course by bike!

They’ve been sending us occasional press releases from most days of the ride, with plenty of photos too, and we thought they’d make a nice gallery.

Leg one took riders from North Vancouver to Prince George.

BC Bike Ride 2017
This is a warm up trail on Fromme Mountain, North Vancouver.
BC Bike Ride 2017
Bit less of a warm up: This trail is called The Kitchen Sink, and that northshore is sixteen feet off the ground.
BC Bike Ride 2017
Okay, they didn’t ride all the way, but were shuttled from North Vancouver to Prince George in a private jet.
BC Bike Ride 2017
Otway trail network in Prince George.

Next up were a couple of days based around Burns Lake.

BC Bike Ride 2017
Early morning yoga seems disgustingly healthy compared to post ride beers.
BC Bike Ride 2017
Post-ride swimming with a bag of cans.
BC Bike Ride 2017
Extensive woodwork on Boer Mountain…
BC Bike Ride 2017
…and also a bike park at Burns Lake (riders: Fletcher Havelaar and Julia Hoffmann).
BC Bike Ride 2017
Adam Craig riding a pretty big drop.
BC Bike Ride 2017
Local guide Ben Yeager also tagged along for a day.

The final leg was Smithers and Terrace.

BC Bike Ride 2017
Dean Payne, President and Co-Owner of BC Bike Ride.
BC Bike Ride 2017
Geoff Gulevich sends it over a plane crash on the Piper Down trail in Smithers BC. According to legend everyone walked away intact, and now the wreckage has been incorporated by the local trail builders.
BC Bike Ride 2017
Singletrack in Smithers. Wait, Burns Lake? There’s a Nelson in British Columbia too. Were all the characters in the Simpsons named by looking at a map?
BC Bike Ride 2017
Darren Butler leads a rider down a trail in Terrace.
BC Bike Ride 2017
Big grins on Terrace trails.
BC Bike Ride 2017
If you can’t flatten a trail into it, build over it.
BC Bike Ride 2017
First Nations drummers invited the guests to drum while they danced.
BC Bike Ride 2017
This was the final base camp at Prince Rupert, where they apparently relaxed with some fishing, jet boating and canoeing. They haven’t sent any photos of that because we’d all get too jealous.

Categorised as:

Events News

Posted on: August 17, 2017

Tagged with: