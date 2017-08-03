First Look: Sonder Transmitter Carbon

Although Sonder Bikes is just barely two years old, the Alpkit-owned brand has been making quite a splash since we first saw its new bikes at the London Bike Show in 2015. Starting out with the entry-level Transmitter alloy hardtail, Sonder has been earning itself rave reviews, including one from us in Issue #100 of Singletrack Magazine. The alloy Transmitter has been a popular one with Singletrack readers too, having been nominated for Best Bike Under £1000 during the 2016 annual Singletrack Reader Awards.

With that in mind, you can appreciate that we were pretty darn excited to see the brand new Transmitter Carbon during the London Bike Show this year. Promising lower weight, improved geometry and a smoother ride quality, the shapely carbon frame is designed to take the Transmitter’s on-trail performance to the next level. And all at a very handsome price.

“The Transmitter Carbon is long, low, slack and fun. We’ve taken what we’ve learned from the original alloy Transmitter and evolved the geometry, we’ve extended the reach and the long and low wheelbase gives stability and control at high speed. The Transmitters are bikes that just fit in with hard riding. But mostly, they are to be ridden and enjoyed. Easy to ride and maintain, fast and lots of fun” – From Sonder Bikes.

Sonder Transmitter Carbon Features

Carbon fibre frame

Built for 27.5+ wheels

Accepts up to a 2.8in rear tyre

Recommended fork travel: 120-130mm

65° head angle

73° seat angle

425mm chainstay length

Boost 148x12mm rear spacing

Threaded 73 mm threaded bottom bracket

Chainstay mounted disc brake for clean lines and damage protection

Internal cable routing with stealth dropper option

Available sizes: Small, Medium, Large

Painted or raw carbon finish

Frame RRP: £699

Bike RRP: £1499 – £3199

Like the alloy Transmitter, the carbon model is built as a versatile, capable UK trail bike. In the case of this blue beauty, it’s built around 27.5+ tyres, with a 3.0in wide WTB Ranger on the front, and a 2.8in wide Ranger on the back. Combined with modern geometry, a stealth dropper post and a RockShox Revelation fork, this isn’t your average carbon hardtail.

Using a full carbon fibre frame, there are loads of lovely shapely tubes and junctions that flow nicely into one another. You can get the frame on its own for £699, or in a complete bike package starting at £1499. In the grand scheme of carbon fibre hardtails, that is very impressive value for sure.

Geometry is optimised around a 120mm fork, which in the case of the GX Eagle build, is a 2018 RockShox Revelation. Using the same chassis as the venerable Pike fork, the new Revelation is a beefy number with 35mm stanchions and dedicated Boost 110x15mm lowers. Inside is the DebonAir spring and a Motion Control RC damper.

Sonder has chosen to spec the 29in version of the Revelation fork, meaning it has clearance for the 27.5×3.0in front tyre. In theory, that means you could also fit a 29in wheel up front if you wanted to. Technically a 29in wheel will fit in the rear of the frame too, but Sonder’s head designer, Neil Sutton, doesn’t recommend it due to the limited tyre clearance and extra height that gets added to the BB.

The micro-knobbly tread pattern on the WTB Ranger tyres is much more suited to riding around hardpack trail centres than through gloopy mud in the backcountry. But with more ‘proper’ plus treads becoming available, there’s scope to swap these out for something with more meat for riding gloopy surfaces. In fact, we’ll be doing just that, with several sets of test tyres in the wings ready to be tried on the Transmitter Carbon.

For £2249, the Sonder Transmitter Carbon SRAM GX Eagle Revelation would normally come with a set of Alpkit’s own alloy wheels under the Love Mud label. On our test bike however, Alpkit has hooked us up with a set of carbon fibre Hullabaloo wheels, which are brand spankin’ new. Apparently the carbon rims are some 230g lighter than the equivalent Rumpus alloy rims, with a claimed weight of 2.04kg for the complete wheelset.

The tubeless ready carbon rims feature a 35mm internal rim width, and roll on sealed cartridge bearing hubs with a 4-pawl freehub mechanism out back. A complete set will set you back £799 on its own, though if you’re buying a Transmitter Carbon like this, the carbon wheel upgrade is available for £570.

We’ll have you a full review of the Transmitter Carbon coming soon to singletrackworld.com. If you’re curious about the bike, or you want to know more about the alloy Transmitter and any other bikes in the range, check out the Sonder Bikes website for more information.

Sonder Transmitter Carbon SRAM GX Eagle Revelation Specifications

Frame // Carbon Fibre

Carbon Fibre Fork // RockShox Revelation RC 29/27.5+, 120mm Travel

RockShox Revelation RC 29/27.5+, 120mm Travel Hubs // Love Mud Hullabaloo, 110x15mm Front & 148x12mm Rear

Love Mud Hullabaloo, 110x15mm Front & 148x12mm Rear Rims // Love Mud Hullabaloo Carbon, 35mm Internal, 32h, Tubeless Compatible

Love Mud Hullabaloo Carbon, 35mm Internal, 32h, Tubeless Compatible Tyres // WTB Ranger TCS Light Fast Rolling 3.0in Front & 2.8in Rear

WTB Ranger TCS Light Fast Rolling 3.0in Front & 2.8in Rear Chainset // SRAM GX Eagle 34t X-Sync

SRAM GX Eagle 34t X-Sync Front Mech // N/A

N/A Rear Mech // SRAM GX Eagle 12-Speed

SRAM GX Eagle 12-Speed Shifters // SRAM GX Eagle 12-Speed

SRAM GX Eagle 12-Speed Cassette // SRAM GX Eagle 12-Speed, 10-50t

SRAM GX Eagle 12-Speed, 10-50t Brakes // SRAM Guide R, 180mm Front & 160mm Rear

SRAM Guide R, 180mm Front & 160mm Rear Stem // Love Mud Piskie Stem, 35mm Long

Love Mud Piskie Stem, 35mm Long Bars // Love Mud Aspect Riser

Love Mud Aspect Riser Grips // Love Mud Grabby

Love Mud Grabby Seatpost // RockShox Reverb Stealth, 150mm Travel

RockShox Reverb Stealth, 150mm Travel Saddle // Love Mud Abode

Love Mud Abode Size Tested // Medium

Medium Sizes available // Small, Medium & Large

Small, Medium & Large Claimed weight // 11.66 kg (25.62 lbs)