Videos: Will Greenfield

Based in the Surrey Hills, Will Greenfield makes some great short mountain bike films of himself and other riders. One thing we really like is that he shows mistakes: rather than editing loads of b-roll down into the most super-serious, mega-rad edit possible; some of it gets left in and the result is some talented riders having fun and being a bit silly on bikes. Another thing we like is that, while the riding on show is fast and skilled, the fact a lot of it is cutties and smaller jumps means it feels attainable for mere mortals.

(No video? Follow this link).

(No video? Here’s a link).