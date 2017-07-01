Specialized 2018: The All New Chisel Hardtail

The Chisel is a new mid ranged, alloy hardtail from Specialized that is very much modeled on the Epic Hardtail, that we tested here.

It has the same 69.8 head angle of the Epic and the same 74 degree seat tube angle as well as pretty much all the other angles and lengths. The only real difference is in the kit that hangs on it and of course the frame material is aluminium rather than carbon. Mind you, the way the frame is put together is pretty unique.

That Frame

Made from M5 aluminium the unique shape of the tubing creates a frame that no only looks amazing but uses less weld material without compromising strength. The result is a frame that although it isn’t carbon, the welds are so neat and so subtle that it could certainly pass for a carbon bike at first glance. The tubes themselves fit together perfectly and give an almost organic, bone like impression. Just look!

There are two models to choose from – The Expert at £1700 or the Comp at £1300. The details are below but the essential difference is the Expert is 1×11 and the Comp is 2×10.

So those specs..

Chisel Expert: £1700

FRAME // M5 Alloy with BOOST spacing and BSA BB (Threaded! NOT PF30 Yay!)

FORK // RS Reba RL 29 Solo Air 100mm (90mm on the size small frame)

BRAKES // SRAM Level TL

MECH // SRAM GX 11 speed

SHIFTERS // SRAM GX 11 Speed

CASSETTE // SRAM NX 11 sp 10-42

CHAIN // KMC X11

CRANKS // Race Face Aeffect with 30t ring

BB // Race Face Threaded BSA

RIMS // Specialized Alloy 29 (25mm internal width)

HUBS // Specialized Alloy

TYRES // Fast Track GRIPTON 29×2.3

SEATPOST // Specialized Alloy 27.2

Chisel Comp: £1300

FRAME // M5 Alloy with BOOST spacing and BSA BB (Threaded! NOT PF30 Yay!)

FORK // RS Judy 29 Solo Air 100mm (90mm on the size small frame)

BRAKES // Shimano MT500 Deore

R MECH // Shimano XT Shadow Plus

F MECH // Shamino Deore Downswing 2×10

SHIFTERS // Shimano Deore

CASSETTE // Shimano Deore 10s 11/36

CHAIN // KMC X10

CRANKS // Stout XC Alloy BOOST

BB // Threaded BSA

RIMS // Specialized Alloy 29 (25mm internal width)

HUBS // Specialized Alloy

TYRES // Fast Track GRIPTON 29×2.3

SEATPOST // Specialized Alloy 27.2

Sizing (Both Models)