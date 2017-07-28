Pivot TwentyFour12 Roll Call! Catch Up With Us This Weekend

Roll call! Who is going to be at the Pivot TwentyFour12 this weekend?

Well, Mark and Wil are already on their way and will be spending most of the weekend cruising around the Pivot TwentyFour 12 event village. Chances are they’ll have some sort of recording apparatus with them and will be creating Facebook Live videos, this would be the perfect time to say ‘Hi’, Wil might even prefer a ‘G’day’.

The Pivot TwentyFour 12 will be held from the 29th – 30th July at Newnham Park in Plymouth and is billed as “The Must Do Family Mountain Bike Festival Weekend!”

The Family Friendly festival consists of an endurance Mountain Bike Race course of approximately 14km that is entirely off-road. Racers will be taking part to see how many laps they can rack up over the event period day and night for a duration of 12 or 24 hours. Racers can either take part in teams of 2, pairs or even solo! Here’s what Pivot Cycles has to say about the event;

Here’s what Pivot Cycles has to say about the event;

“As the name suggests there are multiple races taking place at the same time on the same course a 24hour race, a 12hour one starting at midday and another 12 hour one at Midnight- the Torchbearer12. The venue offers space and facilities for camping, all on site. The venue is perhaps England’s finest with beautiful scenery, a flat arena/camping area complimented by a course that has been host to five rounds of the Cross Country World Cup in the 1990s and continues to have a superb reputation for variety and fun riding and is able to withstand some horrible weather and still be rideable.

The idea is quite simple, you race as many laps as you can in the time allowed and as long as you have started a lap before the finish time you will be able to complete it. There are lots of different categories in each race and there should be something that appeals to all levels and ability of rider from novices through to very experienced and all levels of equipment and lighting. The main 12 and 24 hour races start at midday on Saturday the 29th of July, the 12 hour race finishes at midnight with the 24 hour one continuing onto Midday on Sunday. As one 12 hour race finishes then another begins as the Midnight category breathes new riders onto the course. The venue has lots of space for camping with showers, toilets, water, trade stands, bike shops, bike wash, massage, entertainment and mechanic support, plus our lighting partners Exposure will be on hand to keep your batteries charged throughout the night. All you need to do is bring your bike, helmet, a set of lights (the info below may give you an idea of how good they need to be), a tent (or caravan/motorhome) and get entered.”

Pivot Cycles is the title sponsor of the event and have arranged onsite camping, and plenty of things to keep your family entertained while you blast around the 14km off-road course. If you plan on bringing your children you might want to sign them up for their own race too, a 12 or 24min kids event sponsored by Islabikes (more information here).

Pivot TwentyFour 12 Schedule:

Friday July 28

0900 Site opens for all

1200 Event registration, trade stands and catering open.

1300-1900 Course open for official practice (you must have race number displayed)

1400 Islabikes Junior Stage Race Time Trial course open for practice

1500 Islabikes Junior Stage Race Time Trial begins

1800 Islabikes Junior Stage Race Devil Dirt Crits

1800-2000 Dartmoor Brewery beer and tarmac climb chalking

1900 Exposure 24 Hour Solo Ceremonial Sign on

2000 Nick the Fish in main marquee

2300 Bedtime and generator curfew in camping areas

Saturday July 29

0800 Site Opens, final registration

0900 Islabikes 12 Minute race (under 8s)

0920 Islabikes 12 Minute race (9-11 – stage 3 of stage race)

0940 Islabikes 24 minute race (Under 16s Stage 3 of stage race)

1100 Race briefing

1115 Registration closes (will re open after 1400 for remaining Torchbearers)

1200 24 hour and 12 hour races begin

2400 12 hour race ends, Torchbearer12 race begins.

Sunday July 30

1200 Race ends all categories

1315 Presentations all categories

Monday July 31

1100 Campsite closes

Other event sponsors include Exposure Lights, who will be offering rental lights for riders, Revolution Sports Physio, Topeak, Beer Babe, Dartmoor Brewery, Clif and Islabikes.

More information can be found over on the official www.twentyfour12.com website, and the video below should give you an idea of what to expect.