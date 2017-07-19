New Fabric Product – lower prices, cool innovations

All new product launches involve time in a hotel conference room. The coffee will be bad, you are thankful if there is a window. It’s part of the deal: designers have been working hard for years to improve products or come up with new innovations. They are (usually) rightfully proud of them, and want to make sure that we know just how great they are.

In some ways, this Fabric product launch was no different. We were shacked up in a hotel, but rather than an identi-kit motorway Travel Lodge, we were tucked into Brodick harbour, on the Isle of Arran, a couple of days before the inaugural Grinduro Scotland event. After a quick run through of the goods, we escaped the confines of the hotel, and took to the road, with a cheeky lap of the north of the island, via a compulsory stop at the distillery. Fortunately we made a few notes about the new shiny-shiny before ‘just one more dram’.

Fabric has quickly established themselves as a company who like to do things a little differently. Whether it be saddles, pumps or multitools, they take the design process right back to basics. This year’s new products continue that theme.

Accubar Pressure Gauge – £44.99

Possibly the most interesting new products we were treated to is the Accubar tyre pressure gauge. Ok, ok, ok… possibly not that interesting to everyone, but if you geek over whether to run 24 or 25psi in your tyres, or get frustrated at the variation in pressure readings across your pumps, then read on. Track pumps are typically designed to cope with road bike pressures and as a result, their accuracy is heavily compromised at the lower pressures us fat-tyred riders require. +/-5psi isn’t unusual tolerance-wise below 40psi, so in step Fabric. Rather than creating a whole new track pump, they recognised that most people already own one, and so have created this adapter. It also works equally well with mini pumps.

It works in one of two ways. You can fit it to your existing pump and use it to get a more accurate reading while inflating tyres (Fabric claims it is calibrated and checked to +/- 0.5psi tolerances). Alternatively, you can pop the adapter on to a ready inflated tyre – once you have seated your tubeless tyres, possibly. It will automatically dump any excess pressure and take the tyre down to 40psi. There is then a pressure release valve to allow you to fine tune the pressure down to your preferred level.

For those of us who obsess over the tyre pressures, this looks like one of those simple tools that will make our lives easier. Whether it be plus tyres, or ‘cross tubs, some of the guesswork should be taken out of finding that magic pressure.

Scoop Sport Saddle – £29.99

Since its introduction a few years ago, the Fabric Scoop saddle has rapidly become a favourite of many riders. By completely changing the saddle manufacturing process, Fabric was able to create a more flexible base and padding that isn’t under tension, therefore allowing the use of less padding overall. The only downside to this process was that it is more expensive than the ‘old school’ way of doing things. It meant that Fabric wasn’t able to hit the great value price point that the classic Spoon saddle retailed at.

Enter the all new Scoop Sport. Same shape, lower price. To hit that point, Fabric has had to rethink their manufacturing process again. The Sport uses different materials, but keeps the overall look and feel of the more expensive saddles however and, most importantly, looks like it should be just as comfortable.

It will initially be available in the ‘radius’ profile, with others becoming available later. You can choose any colour as long as it is black with black rails.

Fabric Gripper Bottle – £9.99

When Fabric brought out its cageless bottle a couple of years ago, it was to a somewhat sceptical audience. Wouldn’t it be harder to locate the bottle? Wouldn’t it fall off? The bottles have been a huge hit though, especially amongst mountain bikers. Even Fabric was surprised when the bottles started appearing on Enduro World Series racer’s bikes. Apparently those racers appreciated the solidity of the attachment and how clean the bike looked without a cage.

There are still a core of people who simply prefer a regular water bottle though. Rather than bring out a generic model, Fabric has once again applied some thought and design time to the trusty bidon. Available in 750ml and 500ml, the gripper bottle is notable for its textured finish, making removal and replacement a doddle, even in the wet and slop of a good old British winter. The blow-moulded design retains a smooth internal finish, so there are no nooks and crannies for mould to grow.

Finally, it sports a wide mouth with a high flow rate – so much so that I caught myself by surprise at first use and ended up with half a mouthful down my jersey. Classy look. It’s great once you get used to it though.

In addition to these items, Fabric had a few other treats lined up, including new grips, bar tape and lights. Check them out here. All products should be available from September.

Want to watch Nick take Tom through the range in person? Here you go!

Disclosure

Fabric covered the cost of Tom’s trip to Arran.