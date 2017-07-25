First Look: The £1300 Calibre Bossnut V2

July 25, 2017

Owned and operated by GO Outdoors, the Calibre brand may not be that well known in a market filled with bigger and older bike brands, but it is one that has been stirring up some attention lately with its well-priced mountain bike options. We’ve not had a lot of experience with the Calibre brand ourselves, but that’s set to change with the all-new Bossnut V2 full suspension bike that we have in for testing and review.

With a sticker price of £1300, the Bossnut is rather tasty value for a full suspension trail bike – and especially one that’s wearing air-sprung RockShox front and rear, a Shimano Deore 2×10 drivetrain and Shimano hydraulic disc brakes.

As we all know though, nice parts don’t necessarily make a bike ride well. So lets take a closer look at some of the features on the Calibre Bossnut V2 to see what’s unique about this alloy trail bike.

The Bossnut is a full suspension trail bike from GO Outdoors bike brand, Calibre.

The frame of the Calibre Bossnut V2 has increased its lateral stiffness with the introduction of a one piece rocker link, which in turn has given greater clearance for a larger rear tyre – great for those UK winters. It now has wider WTB tubeless ready rims that give an overall stronger wheel, and more importantly a better tyre profile to allow more control and grip. The effective top tube of the bike has been stretched a little; this gives more room to maneuverer and allows a shorter stem which gives better steering control and confidence in steeper terrain” – From Calibre.

It’s built with 130mm of suspension travel front and rear, a 66.8° head angle, and 760mm wide handlebars.

Calibre Bossnut V2 Features

  • 6061 Hydroformed alloy frame
  • 27.5in wheels with frame clearance for up to 2.35in width
  • 130mm rear travel
  • Single pivot suspension design
  • Tapered head tube
  • 130mm travel fork
  • 66.8° head angle
  • 73.5° seat angle
  • External threaded bottom bracket
  • 436mm chain stay length
  • 135mm quick release rear dropouts
  • High direct mount front derailleur
  • Shimano direct mount rear derailleur hanger
  • Dropper post ready
  • Fully external cable routing
  • Complete Bike RRP: £1300
Hydroformed alloy tubing, with a classy matte paint finish.

The Bossnut is one of two full suspension bikes from Calibre. It uses a hydroformed alloy frame, and cuts a rather pleasing shape that uses chunky and mostly straight tube profiles. The Bossnut features 130mm of front and rear travel, and rolls on 27.5in wheels. Geometry is geared towards trail riding, with a slack 66.8° head angle and a modern cockpit that features 760mm wide handlebars and a stubby 45mm long stem (60mm on the X-Large framesize).

While the frame is ready for a dropper post, Calibre does make another full suspension model that comes with one as stock, called the Beastnut. The Beastnut uses the same frame, the same 130mm of rear travel, but ups the fork travel to 140mm. Along with a 1×11 SRAM drivetrain, the Beastnut jumps up to £1499.

The Bossnut V2 features a new one-piece alloy rocker link that helps to drive the seatstays into the bottom of the rear shock.
Rear travel is controlled by an air-adjustable RockShox Monarch R rear shock, with 130mm of travel at the rider’s disposal.

 

Calibre has stuck to a tried-n-tested four-bar suspension design. It’s essentially a single pivot, with a linkage activated rear shock.
Out back is a 135mm wide quick release rear hub and IS brake tabs.
Nice to see at this price is a set of Shimano hydraulic disc brakes – quality stoppers with a reputation for reliability.
Also nice to see is a proper-wide handlebar. 760mm to be exact, and it mates to a 45mm long stem. Calibre has clearly got its finger on the pulse here!
Matching rear wheel travel is a 130mm RockShox Sektor Solo Air fork.
The Sektor fork is based on the pricier Reba models, with 32mm diameter stanchions, an adjustable Solo Air spring, and one-piece magnesium lowers.
The Sektor fork features a tapered steerer tube and 15mm Maxle dropouts for stiffness.
Updated from last years bike, the Bossnut V2 has been upgraded to a tubeless ready wheelset courtesy of WTB.
The alloy frame features external cable routing and a threaded bottom bracket – features we’d like to see on more expensive bikes too.
Shimano delivers 2×10 shifting with the excellent Deore groupset.
The latest Deore rear derailleur uses a Shadow Plus friction clutch to keep the chain tight, and it mounts up to the frame via a direct mount hanger.

 

To keep costs down, Calibre has spec’d an 11-36t SunRace 10-speed cassette.
A tough alloy frame, 130mm of travel and modern trail geometry gives the Calibre Bossnut a fighting chance of keeping up with much more expensive bikes.

In terms of spec, the Calibre Bossnut V2 is brimming with value. But it’s the kicked-back frame geometry and modern cockpit setup that is most impressive for an entry-level full suspension bike. Factor in the air-adjustable fork and shock, and there’s plenty of reason to get excited by this budget boinger.

We’ll have a full review coming soon on the Calibre Bossnut V2, though for further information just head through to the GO Outdoors website.

Full review on the Calibre Bossnut V2 coming soon.

Calibre Bossnut V2 Specifications

  • Frame // 6061 Hydroformed Alloy Tubing, 130mm Travel
  • Fork // Rockshox Sektor Silver, 130mm Travel
  • Shock // RockShox Monarch R
  • Hubs // Formula Alloy, 100x15mm Front & 135mm Rear
  • Rims // WTB ST i25, 32h, Tubeless Compatible
  • Tyres // WTB Vigilante 2.3in Front & Bee Line 2.2in Rear
  • Chainset // Shimano Deore 36/22t
  • Front Mech // N/A
  • Rear Mech // Shimano Deore 10-Speed
  • Shifters // Shimano Deore 10-Speed
  • Cassette // SunRace 11-36t, 10-Speed
  • Brakes // Shimano M506, 180mm Front & 160mm Rear
  • Stem // Calibre Trail, 45mm Long (Medium & Large), 60mm (X-Large)
  • Bars // Ritchey MTN Trail, 760mm Wide, 20mm Rise
  • Grips // Lock-On
  • Seatpost // Calibre Trail, 30.9mm
  • Saddle // WTB Volt Sport
  • Size Tested // Medium
  • Sizes available // Medium, Large, X-Large
  • Claimed weight // 14.5 kg (31.9 lbs)

