First Look: The £1300 Calibre Bossnut V2

Owned and operated by GO Outdoors, the Calibre brand may not be that well known in a market filled with bigger and older bike brands, but it is one that has been stirring up some attention lately with its well-priced mountain bike options. We’ve not had a lot of experience with the Calibre brand ourselves, but that’s set to change with the all-new Bossnut V2 full suspension bike that we have in for testing and review.

With a sticker price of £1300, the Bossnut is rather tasty value for a full suspension trail bike – and especially one that’s wearing air-sprung RockShox front and rear, a Shimano Deore 2×10 drivetrain and Shimano hydraulic disc brakes.

As we all know though, nice parts don’t necessarily make a bike ride well. So lets take a closer look at some of the features on the Calibre Bossnut V2 to see what’s unique about this alloy trail bike.

“The frame of the Calibre Bossnut V2 has increased its lateral stiffness with the introduction of a one piece rocker link, which in turn has given greater clearance for a larger rear tyre – great for those UK winters. It now has wider WTB tubeless ready rims that give an overall stronger wheel, and more importantly a better tyre profile to allow more control and grip. The effective top tube of the bike has been stretched a little; this gives more room to maneuverer and allows a shorter stem which gives better steering control and confidence in steeper terrain” – From Calibre.

Calibre Bossnut V2 Features

6061 Hydroformed alloy frame

27.5in wheels with frame clearance for up to 2.35in width

130mm rear travel

Single pivot suspension design

Tapered head tube

130mm travel fork

66.8° head angle

73.5° seat angle

External threaded bottom bracket

436mm chain stay length

135mm quick release rear dropouts

High direct mount front derailleur

Shimano direct mount rear derailleur hanger

Dropper post ready

Fully external cable routing

Complete Bike RRP: £1300

The Bossnut is one of two full suspension bikes from Calibre. It uses a hydroformed alloy frame, and cuts a rather pleasing shape that uses chunky and mostly straight tube profiles. The Bossnut features 130mm of front and rear travel, and rolls on 27.5in wheels. Geometry is geared towards trail riding, with a slack 66.8° head angle and a modern cockpit that features 760mm wide handlebars and a stubby 45mm long stem (60mm on the X-Large framesize).

While the frame is ready for a dropper post, Calibre does make another full suspension model that comes with one as stock, called the Beastnut. The Beastnut uses the same frame, the same 130mm of rear travel, but ups the fork travel to 140mm. Along with a 1×11 SRAM drivetrain, the Beastnut jumps up to £1499.

In terms of spec, the Calibre Bossnut V2 is brimming with value. But it’s the kicked-back frame geometry and modern cockpit setup that is most impressive for an entry-level full suspension bike. Factor in the air-adjustable fork and shock, and there’s plenty of reason to get excited by this budget boinger.

We’ll have a full review coming soon on the Calibre Bossnut V2, though for further information just head through to the GO Outdoors website.

Calibre Bossnut V2 Specifications

Frame // 6061 Hydroformed Alloy Tubing, 130mm Travel

6061 Hydroformed Alloy Tubing, 130mm Travel Fork // Rockshox Sektor Silver, 130mm Travel

Rockshox Sektor Silver, 130mm Travel Shock // RockShox Monarch R

RockShox Monarch R Hubs // Formula Alloy, 100x15mm Front & 135mm Rear

Formula Alloy, 100x15mm Front & 135mm Rear Rims // WTB ST i25, 32h, Tubeless Compatible

WTB ST i25, 32h, Tubeless Compatible Tyres // WTB Vigilante 2.3in Front & Bee Line 2.2in Rear

WTB Vigilante 2.3in Front & Bee Line 2.2in Rear Chainset // Shimano Deore 36/22t

Shimano Deore 36/22t Front Mech // N/A

N/A Rear Mech // Shimano Deore 10-Speed

Shimano Deore 10-Speed Shifters // Shimano Deore 10-Speed

Shimano Deore 10-Speed Cassette // SunRace 11-36t, 10-Speed

SunRace 11-36t, 10-Speed Brakes // Shimano M506, 180mm Front & 160mm Rear

Shimano M506, 180mm Front & 160mm Rear Stem // Calibre Trail, 45mm Long (Medium & Large), 60mm (X-Large)

Calibre Trail, 45mm Long (Medium & Large), 60mm (X-Large) Bars // Ritchey MTN Trail, 760mm Wide, 20mm Rise

Ritchey MTN Trail, 760mm Wide, 20mm Rise Grips // Lock-On

Lock-On Seatpost // Calibre Trail, 30.9mm

Calibre Trail, 30.9mm Saddle // WTB Volt Sport

WTB Volt Sport Size Tested // Medium

Medium Sizes available // Medium, Large, X-Large

Medium, Large, X-Large Claimed weight // 14.5 kg (31.9 lbs)