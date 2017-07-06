First Look: Nukeproof Scout 290 Race

We’re not short of experience with Nukeproof’s latest full suspension models, such as the Mega 275 that Rob tested and reviewed, and the Mega 290 that we currently have on test. But when it comes to the Irish brand’s hardtails, we can’t say we’ve spent a lot of saddle time aboard Nukeproof’s Scout range of bikes.

However, we’ve addressed that by getting one of the latest Scout 290 Race models in to feature in the upcoming issue of Singletrack Magazine. Before we get it all dirty though, lets have a look at what makes up this tough alloy hardtail.

“The Scout takes you back to minimal fuss, raw mountain biking. Whether its embracing your spirit of adventure or attacking the trail, the Scout is designed as a do it all Hardtail. Its low bottom bracket, slack head angle and stiff frame allow you to explore endless singletrack, rail berms or session the pump track. Whichever wheel size you choose, we guarantee you will enjoy every second of your ride, so get out and explore natures playground.” – Nukeproof.

Nukeproof Scout 290 Race Features

Hardtail trail bike

Custom hydroformed T6 6061 heat treated alloy frame

29in wheels

Tapered 44-56mm head tube

Designed for 130mm travel forks

66° head angle

73° effective seat tube angle

440mm chainstay length

142x12mm thru-axle

73mm threaded bottom bracket shell

1x and 2x compatible

External cable routing

Option for stealth dropper post routing

31.6mm diameter seatpost

Sizes: Small, Medium, Large, & X-Large

Bike RRP: £1300

Nukeproof currently offer the Scout hardtail in 27.5in and 29in versions. The 29er is the newest of the two, having been released for the 2016 model year. For 2017 the alloy frame is the same, being made from custom hydroformed 6061 T6 aluminum tubes with zero rear suspension out back. For riders on a budget, those looking for a tough winter bike, or pure and simple hardtail lovers, the Scout is designed for you.

With Nukeproof’s roots in trail and enduro, the Scout is no anaemic XC racer. This is designed to be a tough, solid and capable trail hardtail with a 130mm travel fork, 2.3in wide knobbly tyres and geometry that errs on the slacker side. There’s a 66° head angle, and the wheelbase is kept long on each of the four sizes to maximise stability.

Up front is a Manitou Minute fork with 130mm of travel and the iconic Reverse Arch fork arch. Splashed with an orange paint job to match the Scout 290 frame, the Minute gets 32mm black anodized stanchions and a tooled thru-axle. It’s an air-sprung fork with oil damping, and you can adjust spring rate, low-speed rebound and compression via the Absolute Plus dial at the top of the right-hand fork leg.

Nukeproof has spec’d the Scout 290 hardtail with 2.3in wide Maxxis tyres front and rear. Both tyres feature reinforced EXO sidewalls and a Tubeless Ready casing that allows for easy setup without tubes. Our test bike conveniently arrived with tape, valves and sealant installed, so we could set it up with lower pressures from the get-go.

Interestingly, the Scout 290 Race comes setup with a High Roller II tyre on the front, and a Minion DHF tyre on the rear – which is the opposite to how some other brands would setup the same combo.

Being a Nukeproof bike, the Scout 290 Race of course comes with a swag of Nukeproof components, including a Warhead cockpit. There’s a short little stem with a 4-bolt faceplate, and 760mm wide riser bars.

We’ll be testing the Nukeproof Scout 290 Race over the coming weeks as part of a three-way group test for Issue #114 of Singletrack Magazine. If you want to get your hands on the full feature as soon as you can, then head to the subscription page to line up a digital subscription for as little as £1.49 per month – BOOM!

2017 Nukeproof Scout 290 Race Specifications

Frame // Custom Hydroformed T6 6061 Alloy

Custom Hydroformed T6 6061 Alloy Fork // Manitou Minute Comp, 130mm Travel

Manitou Minute Comp, 130mm Travel Hubs // Novatec Alloy Disc, 100x15mm Front & 142x12mm Rear

Novatec Alloy Disc, 100x15mm Front & 142x12mm Rear Rims // WTB SX23, Tubeless Ready

WTB SX23, Tubeless Ready Tyres // Maxxis High Roller II EXO 2.3in Front & Minion DHF EXO 2.3in Rear

Maxxis High Roller II EXO 2.3in Front & Minion DHF EXO 2.3in Rear Chainset // SRAM NX 30t X-Sync

SRAM NX 30t X-Sync Front Mech // N/A

N/A Rear Mech // SRAM NX 11-Speed

SRAM NX 11-Speed Shifters // SRAM NX 11-Speed

SRAM NX 11-Speed Cassette // SRAM PG-1130, 11-42t, 11-Speed

SRAM PG-1130, 11-42t, 11-Speed Brakes // Shimano M447, 180mm Front & Rear

Shimano M447, 180mm Front & Rear Stem // Nukeproof Warhead Alloy,

Nukeproof Warhead Alloy, Bars // Nukeproof Warhead Alloy, 760mm Wide, 20mm Rise

Nukeproof Warhead Alloy, 760mm Wide, 20mm Rise Grips // Nukeproof Element Lock-On

Nukeproof Element Lock-On Seatpost // Nukeproof Warhead, 31.6mm Diameter

Nukeproof Warhead, 31.6mm Diameter Saddle // Nukeproof Trail

Nukeproof Trail Size Tested // Medium

Medium Sizes available // Small, Medium, Large, X-Large

Small, Medium, Large, X-Large Weight // 12.7kg (27.94 lbs)

12.7kg (27.94 lbs) RRP // £1300