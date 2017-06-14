Truvativ Brings Back Stylo Cranks!

It’s only been a week since SRAM dropped everyone’s jaws with its budget-oriented GX Eagle 1×12 drivetrain, but the Big Red S isn’t finished just yet. Announced as of today, Truvativ (SRAM’s crank and cockpit brand) will be releasing four new cranksets under the Descendent and Stylo names.

There’s a carbon and alloy version of each, and all crank models will be available in multiple crank lengths and different axle standards to suit a wide range of different bikes. Coming in significantly cheaper than the current X01 and XX1 Eagle cranksets, these new crank options will not only be popular for riders looking to upgrade to 1x, we also expect they’ll be a sought-after option at the OEM level, so expect to see some more mix ‘n’ match 1×12 drivetrain options on 2018 model year bikes soon.

Based on the exotic X01 Eagle carbon cranks, the new Descendent Carbon cranks also feature carbon fibre crank arms, and are available in two different lengths. You can get the cranks with an alloy BB30 axle or a standard steel 24mm GXP axle. Compared to the X01 Eagle cranks, the Descendent Carbon’s come in at nearly £150 cheaper, making them impressive value for money.

Truvativ Descendent Carbon Crank Features

Carbon fibre arms

Crank lengths: 170mm and 175mm

Available with 24mm GXP and 30mm BB30 axles

Alloy X-SYNC™2 direct mount chainring

Compatible with any 1x drivetrain

Available in Boost and non-Boost versions

Claimed weight: Unspecified

RRP: £202 – £216

Whereas the Descendent cranks are built to handle rough ‘n’ tumble enduro action, the Stylo cranks are made to be lighter and more svelte overall. Coming in at a claimed weight of 569g (compared with 465g for XX1 Eagle), the Stylo Carbon cranks are aimed at XC and trail riders wanting a lightweight and stiff solution, without having to shell out nearly 400 quid for a set of XX1 cranks. Nice!

Truvativ Stylo Carbon Crank Features

Carbon fibre arms

Crank lengths: 170mm and 175mm

Available with 24mm GXP and 30mm BB30 axles

Alloy X-SYNC™2 direct mount chainring

Compatible with any 1x drivetrain

Other Chainline: 49.0mm, 52.0mm (BOOST™)

Claimed weight: 569-600g

RRP: £202 – £216

If you’re not so fussed on weight, then consider these alloy-armed cranks from Truvativ. Similar to the new GX Eagle crankset, the Descendent Alloy cranks are built from 2D forged 6000 series aluminum, with a large profile that’s designed to keep them strong and stiff. Dropping the entry price down to just £90, they look to be a top-value option for those wanting a 1x crankset equipped with Eagle technology.

Truvativ Descendent 6K Crank Features

6000 series 2D forged alloy arms

Crank lengths: 165mm, 170mm and 175mm

Available with 24mm GXP and 30mm BB30 axles

Alloy X-SYNC™2 direct mount chainring

Compatible with any 1x drivetrain

Other Chainline: 49.0mm, 52.0mm (BOOST™)

Claimed weight: 622-657g

RRP: £90 – £109

Completing the range is a Stylo 6K crankset that also uses an X-Sync 2 direct-mount chainring and forged alloy crank arms. As far as we can tell, it’s exactly the same as the Descendent 6K crankset, though we’re awaiting confirmation from SRAM on that one.

Truvativ Stylo 6K Crank Features

6000 series 2D forged alloy arms

Crank lengths: 165mm, 170mm and 175mm

Available with 24mm GXP and 30mm BB30 axles

Alloy X-SYNC™2 direct mount chainring

Compatible with any 1x drivetrain

Other Chainline: 49.0mm, 52.0mm (BOOST™)

Claimed weight: 622-657g

RRP: £90 – £109