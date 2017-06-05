Fort William 2017: Sunday Race Day Gallery

by
June 5, 2017

All of a sudden it’s Sunday – where did that come from? Being up at Fort William for the 2017 UCI World Cup has been an utter blast, and everyone up here has had a jolly old time. Sunday though, is business time – especially for those riders who are taking the gondala up to the top of the mountain for that one last ‘perfect’ run, which will see their name hit the top of that leader board, or not.

Fort William World Cup 2017
Musical instruments at the ready. Fort William is alive with the sound of metal.

Nerves were beginning to kick in at the top of the 2017 Fort William track, during final practice in the AM of Sunday. With Juniors taking centre stage before lunch, proceedings would then kick on to the Elite Women and Men. When 1300hrs rang true, the first of the Elite Women set off down the brutal and utterly unforgiving Fort William track. Adapted for 2017, before the start there were many calls for the track to be changed and fingers were pointed at the new wooded section which runs through the middle of the track. Organisers discussed over cups of tea and scratched chins, and came to a unanimous decision to run the track as intended. With certain riders who had already made their way down in practice, to change the track now would be too much of a disadvantage to them, and an advantage to the other riders who hadn’t given their practice as much attention as maybe they should have.

Fort William World Cup 2017
Keeping hydrated at outdoor events is crucial, so come prepared – much like this chap.

So it was on. The stage was well and truly set. The sun became a shining beacon of glory up in the sky and the track was littered with spectators from all over. Drinking whatever they could pack in their bags and get their hands on, and making noise with objects that ran the same course of preparation. Rims and wooden spoons, 3 litre bottles of cider and everything in between. Good grief, had Fort William delivered again or what? And the main events hadn’t even started.

Fort William World Cup 2017
In true hero of the sport style, Tracey Moseley heads down the track first to open the Elite race day.

With photo points picked out all up the track, our crack team of hot ‘togs’ (photographers for those out there who daren’t get involved with down-with-the-kids sayings – Crayons, mostly) were lining up the certified bangers with riders only moments away. This is how the day unfolded from an on-course perspective. Stay tuned for the finish arena bangers, coming your way tomorrow – packed with smiles, good vibes and a whole load of shouty fans. Fort William, you are a machine of happiness and joy. Let’s dive in.

Fort William World Cup 2017
Even the pros have to deal with a mechanical now and then. This time, Loris Vergier decided to rip off a tyre. Thankfully, it was only in practice.
Fort William World Cup 2017
With mud up to the ankles, a quick dab was necessary to keep things moving.
Fort William World Cup 2017
The mud was real, and it was fun. The mud was real fun…for the spectators that is.
Fort William World Cup 2017
Slippin’ into the woods was only the start of it.
Fort William World Cup 2017
Riders had to navigate a path of safe entry and exit to make sure their time wasn’t effected too much. Skill levels were at an all time high.
Fort William World Cup 2017
Body position is paramount through here.
Fort William World Cup 2017
Tahnee Seagrave beat the worst of the slippery action and came home with a solid race run.
Fort William World Cup 2017
Some others however, didn’t quite make it though the woods with as much finesse. It’s a harsh place, this Fort Bill.
Fort William World Cup 2017
Not the best day on the hill for Manon, but a solid performance non the less.
Fort William World Cup 2017
Tracey Hannah ploughed her way to the top seat on the podium, with a gap of 10 seconds between her nearest competitor. Blimey.
Fort William World Cup 2017
Sam Hill came back from the EWS circuit to race at Fort Bill. After qualifying 78th out of 80, it was a strong finish on race day for the big Aussie.
Fort William World Cup 2017
Tuck and keep that speed rolling.
Fort William World Cup 2017
Dropping into the new flowy mid section was a welcome break for the riders. Beware though, woods soon come.
Fort William World Cup 2017
Keep low and let gravity do it’s job.
Fort William World Cup 2017
A great spot for spectators to watch the lunacy of some of these riders unfold.
Fort William World Cup 2017
The man that is Mr Lead Weight, hits the booter in true Jack Reading style.
Fort William World Cup 2017
More downunder riders showing their talent on the Fort Bill rough stuff.
Fort William World Cup 2017
Chain slappin’ goodness.
Fort William World Cup 2017
Eyes, well and truly on the prize.
Fort William World Cup 2017
Bernard Kerr keeping the style at an all time high. Sending a manual down this section and whips off the big jumps, all the way to a solid finish.
Fort William World Cup 2017
Kerr may have lost a rear mech somewhere in the top half, but that sure didn’t slow him down.
Fort William World Cup 2017
Is it a bird? Is it a plane?
Fort William World Cup 2017
Grey skies, gondalas, foliage and a rider going full tilt, yep, that’ll be Fort William.
Fort William World Cup 2017
Aboard his Radon weapon, Faustin launched himself into a top finish.
Fort William World Cup 2017
After hitting the track with his telemetry equipped Demo yesterday, Bruni had his eyes set on the top seat.
Fort William World Cup 2017
Mr Brosnan hit the mountain, draped in all white today and headed down the mountain.
Fort William World Cup 2017
Pivot rider Rupert Chapman hit a blistering run in qualifying and came in with a more than respectable finish.
Fort William World Cup 2017
After sending Lourdes into a melt-down in the last round of the UCI World Cup, Mr Fayolle gathered himself a hot finish at Fort William.
Fort William World Cup 2017
Along side Aaron Gwin in the YT Mob set up, Mulally is not sitting in the shadows. His blindingly hot run shows both his intentions and levels of skill.
Fort William World Cup 2017
Aussie Connor Fearon produced a mind bending run to secure himself a banging finish.
Fort William World Cup 2017
The Brit, Hatton, riding for Intense Factory Racing showed just what he’s made of up at The Bill today.
Fort William World Cup 2017
Mark gave it his all today and reaped the rewards.
Fort William World Cup 2017
Remi Thirion had a brief, but no doubt enjoyable sitt on the top step after a run that saw the Fort William crowd go wild down in the finish area.
Fort William World Cup 2017
It was all going super well for Danny up until the wood section, where a crash saw him slip down the table.
Fort William World Cup 2017
Gwin’s effort gave his adoring fans some solid hope, but unfortunately today was not his day.
The man from Giant pounded his way down the course today.
The man from Giant pounded his way down the course today.
Fort William World Cup 2017
The slippery Aussie was a favourite for many this weekend, and it’s easy to see why.
Fort William World Cup 2017
The alloy 29er prototype from Intense was given a good run out this weekend. With designer Jeff Steber in the pits, it was good vibes all round.
Fort William World Cup 2017
After a flat in practice, Vergier meant business coming into his race run.
Fort William World Cup 2017
Mr Fort William himself.
Fort William World Cup 2017
Some were skeptical about whether Minnaar could make it back to back Fort William titles – he though, was out to prove to everyone that he is the rightful king of Fort Bill.
Fort William World Cup 2017
After racing was done, the marshalls were straight on with dismantling the track.
Fort William World Cup 2017
As the top riders head to the podium, the grandstand slowly starts to empty.
#LongLiveChainsaw
#LongLiveChainsaw – a message that will forever be in the hearts of all downhill and general mountain biking fans.

The madness of the Fort William World Cup is over again for another year, and boy are we glad that we got to be part of it again. If you’ve never been to a downhill World Cup, or a World Cup of any sort – then get Fort William on your list. It’s a crazy old place, full of action, crazy spectators and an atmosphere that will blow your mind. We’re lucky to get the chance to witness events like these, and we urge you to get yourself there, if you can.

Fort William World Cup 2017
Heading up to the top of Fort William, in the best way possible. Until next year, we say goodbye.

Fort William is done and dusted, and the Singletrack Team are finishing off that last beer before it’s time for some well earnt rest. Head over to our YouTube channel to catch up on our daily Video Logs from this years UCI World Cup at Fort William, and if you like what you see, click subscribe, for plenty more content coming your way very soon.

Premier Partners

Categorised as:

News

Posted on: June 5, 2017

Tagged with: