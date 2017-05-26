Rocky Mountain Goes Electric With Altitude Powerplay

Big news today from Rocky Mountain – the Canadian company is releasing its first ever e-MTB called the Altitude Powerplay. Based on the existing 2018 Altitude that we recently reviewed, the Powerplay version adds a 250W pedal-assist motor to help you get up more climbs, and to ride further and faster.

What’s particularly intriguing about the Altitude Powerplay is that it doesn’t use a Bosch, Shimano or Yamaha motor system, but Rocky Mountain’s own system. The reason Rocky did this? To achieve a more compact drive unit that sits forward of its conventional PF92 bottom bracket and crankset, allowing the bike to have super-short chainstays. 425mm to be exact. In fact, it shares exactly the same geometry as the non-assisted Altitude, along with the same 150mm Smoothlink rear suspension design, 160mm travel Fox 36 fork, and 27.5×2.5in Wide Trail Maxxis tyres.

“The Altitude Powerplay™ brings cutting-edge power to an aggressive trail bike, and opens the door to amazing terrain for all. Introducing a fully integrated, electric-assist mountain bike that takes our Altitude’s legendary handling and ride quality and adds a compact, powerful drive system. The new Powerplay™ drive system was designed in parallel with the frame, delivering ultrashort chainstays, optimised suspension kinematics, super-low centre of gravity, and class-leading torque. The result is an e-MTB that actually rides like a proper mountain bike—perfect for everything from self-shuttling all mountain trails, finding flow between the descents, and squeezing in power lunch rides” – Rocky Mountain.

Rocky Mountain Altitude Powerplay Features

Pedal-Assist Technical Trail Bike

Same geometry as the regular Altitude

Compatible with 27.5in and 26+ wheels

150mm Rear Travel

Smoothlink Four-Bar Suspension Design

Powerplay 250W Motor

500Wh or 632 Wh Battery

Designed For 160mm Travel Fork

65.6- Head Angle

74.6 Seat Angle

Ride9 Adjustable Geometry

Boost 148x12mm Rear Dropouts

425mm chainstay length

1x Specific

All sizes compatible with water bottle mount

Claimed Weight: 21.6kg (Altitude Carbon 90), 22.3kg (Altitude Carbon 70 & 50)

RRP: £5499 – £8499

The result of a three year development project, the Altitude Powerplay produces some special technologies to make all of the above happen. The motor features an in-built torque sensor that is spring-loaded via a jockey wheel that sits forward of the chainring. Pedal harder, the chain goes tighter, and the motor delivers more assist – simple.

“Rather than bolt on a bulky off-the-shelf system, we struck out on our own to redefine the category. The Powerplay system is the result of designing an electric drive for the suspension and geometry needs of proper mountain bikes; in fact, the geometry and pivot points of the Altitude Powerplay are identical to those of the new Altitude. In our opinion this is the first electric bike that actually rides like a mountain bike should.” — Alex Cogger, Rocky Mountain Product Line Director.

If you want to know more about this unique e-MTB from Rocky Mountain, make sure you check out Wil’s first ride review of the 2018 Rocky Mountain Altitude Powerplay, after he travelled over to Valberg in France to see how the bike rode on proper EWS trails. Otherwise for further info about delivery dates and to find your nearest dealer, get in touch with Rocky Mountain UK distributor, Greenover Sports.

Watch Wil’s Vlog from the launch below;