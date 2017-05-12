New Limited Edition Blue Paul Components Released

Blue. The colour of clear summer skies, bluebells, and Smurfs. The title of a Joni Mitchell album. Now it can also be the colour of your components, as Paul Components is doing a limited run of blue anodized components.

Over the next six months there will be small runs of a variety of components, and then they’ll be retired ‘until blue is back in fashion again – every once in a blue moon‘.

You can pre-order items now, and if you don’t see what you want in the list of options you can put in a special request – if you’re lucky perhaps your wish will be granted.

Will these acquire the same sought after status as the Rasta components of yore? Or are there now so many different anodized options out there that these are but a drop in the ocean of blue components? Perhaps you could request a blue version of their pioneering singlespeed groupset ‘KISS’ (Keep It Simple Stupid)? Paul Components has used its small machine shop to move quickly with the various trends and innovations in the mountain bike world. Some, like its KISS groupset, were ahead of the times, and some things, like the ChimChim brake lever extensions, were very much of their time. (The ChimChim was a bolt-on extension for your brake levers so that you could – wait for it – use your brake levers while you were keeping aero on your bar ends…)

For all you fact fans and pub quizzers, Paul components is named after Paul Price, who is still the boss there having started the business in his garage in 1989. Based in Chico, California, Paul Components shares its home town with the Sierra Nevada Brewery, and Chico hosts an annual beer week where legend has it that 1% of all the beer drunk in the USA in that week is drunk in Chico. Sounds like a great place to be. Bikes, beer, bling bike components….sigh.