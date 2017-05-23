MTB Meetup at Llandegla: June 3rd

Si Bradley from MTBMeetup has been in touch about this years event. MTBMeetup started four years ago on Twitter, and since then has become a large gathering at Llandegla each year. The next one is on Saturday June the 3rd, just over a week away, and tickets are free.

Si promises bikes, beer, lots of riding, and plenty of kit and bikes to talk about and gawp at.

Llandegla is a great trail centre with a really good variety of trails and man made features. We sometimes drive over there to do back-to-back bike testing when we fancy a break from the natural riding around Calderdale, and it’s always a blast even in the wet.

If you want to know more about the event as a whole, you can check out the MTBMeetup website, and last year they made a video amply showing the kind of riding Llandegla offers:



(No video? Try this link instead).

Here’s the full release:

“It’s hard to imagine a time before MTBMeetup. But now in its fourth year this fantastically simple celebration of riding mountain bikes is back again in 2017 at the Llandegla Forest on 03 / 04 June 2017.

What do you do at MTBMeetup? You ride bikes. You might talk about bikes with other people who ride bikes. You might look at new bikes to ride, or new bits to go with the bike you already ride. You can eat cake and burgers cooked by people who ride bikes and even drink beer by a bike riding brewer.

It is all about riding bikes.

MTBMeetup doesn’t charge anyone a penny to attend, it is run by volunteers and yet it is one of the UK’s biggest mountain bike events and attracts some of the UK’s best independent bike brands with event only offers a plenty such as Broken Riders, Sixth Element, Unite Components, Vee Tire Co, OD Designs, Alpkit, Fenwicks, Pipedream, Bird, Cyclorise, Simplon, Rad8 and Polaris with free beer especially brewed by Kirkby Lonsdale Brewery.

Come for the day, or the weekend or build a week of adventure on the glorious trails of North Wales. The choice is yours, feel free, be free, come along, for free.

You can sign up for a free ticket here: https://mtbmeetup2017.eventbrite.co.uk

You can join the raffle for an amazing list of prizes here: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/MTBMeetup2017

You can find out more about MTBMeetup and the events over the weekend here: http://mtbmeetup.uk ”