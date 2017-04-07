Video: Rocketman Is Back!

Cotic is at it again – Rocketman is back!

“Sheffield is at peace. It’s quiet….maybe TOO quiet. Is our hero still needed? A new tyranny rises, and a big wheel weapon is needed to combat the new evil.”

In this new feature titled “Return Of Straightline”, our favourite spandex-wearing hero is back to defend Sheffield against a new enemy. In today’s mountain biking war against the tyranny of new frame standards and wheelsizes, Cotic believes that we need Rocketman more than ever before…