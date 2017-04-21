Sea Otter 2017: Praxis Cranks and BBs

April 21, 2017

Praxis was at the Sea Otter, showing off its range of cranks, wheels and bottom brackets. It has several new things in the pipeline including production versions of its new Lyft carbon cranks, along with an ‘HD’ version of the cranks.

soc17_praxis011
You may not have even heard of half of these… but they do them.

Praxis was one of the first companies to do a screw-together alternative to the press-fit cups that people were finding started creaking really quickly if you didn’t live in California, but it also does a good range of threaded BBs too – including the newish T47 oversize shell. Several of which we saw at this month’s Bespoked Show in Bristol.

soc17_praxis010
Almost identical cranks, but the Lyft HD (right) is designed for burlier use
soc17_praxis009
The Lyft HD runs a 30mm spindle and only comes in 170mm lengths for strength
soc17_praxis007
Lyft – sounds like a whisked pudding mix, doesn’t it? We’ll have butterscotch please.

And on the Praxis stand there appeared to be a 1970s scrambler motorbike but it turned out to be yet another crazy concept machine from Robert Egger – Creative Director of Specialized.

soc17_praxis006
It certainly had all the right bits
soc17_praxis005
That guy has far too much spare time
soc17_praxis004
Ahh, that explains it.
soc17_praxis003
Powering the ebike motor is a set of Praxis cranks, hence the display.
soc17_praxis002
Might not help the ‘they’re not motorbikes!’ ebiker’s claims, but it doesn’t look half bad.
