Sea Otter 2017: Praxis Cranks and BBs

Praxis was at the Sea Otter, showing off its range of cranks, wheels and bottom brackets. It has several new things in the pipeline including production versions of its new Lyft carbon cranks, along with an ‘HD’ version of the cranks.

Praxis was one of the first companies to do a screw-together alternative to the press-fit cups that people were finding started creaking really quickly if you didn’t live in California, but it also does a good range of threaded BBs too – including the newish T47 oversize shell. Several of which we saw at this month’s Bespoked Show in Bristol.

And on the Praxis stand there appeared to be a 1970s scrambler motorbike but it turned out to be yet another crazy concept machine from Robert Egger – Creative Director of Specialized.