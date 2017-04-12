Bespoked Show – A Tour Of The Bikes And Bits

April 12, 2017

There was a huge amount to see at last weekend’s Bespoked show. Everything from frames to components to framebuilding courses. Over the next couple of stories we’ll touch on a few of the things on display…

Doug White of White Industries was there, showing off a vast range of hubs, pedals, chainrings, singlespeed freewheels and cranks (square taper is alive and well…)

bespoked-2017-bikes02
Colours for everyone and bottom brackets for all standards…

Ted James AKA SuperTed was showing off some very clever bikes that had taken a vast amount of work. As well as his signature pirate motifs, there was custom paint, headtubes machined out of solid stainless and internal cable routing so neat that it looked organically grown…

bespoked-2017-bikes03
Can you say ‘Yarrr!’?
bespoked-2017-bikes04
Green/purple pearl paint was the result of Hammerite with a pearl clear coat. Simple but very effective.
bespoked-2017-bikes10
Ted’s pearl singlespeed
bespoked-2017-bikes05
Toad Cycles had this modern take on a Klunker bike, with room for big rubber
bespoked-2017-bikes06
Of course you need two top tubes! And skinwalls
bespoked-2017-bikes07
The Temple Meads old engine shed was a suitably beautiful venue for the show

The Bicycle Academy had a stand with bikes made by some of its alumni. It was also showing off a couple of frame jigs that it sells. There was the all-singing-all-dancing one for a couple of grand, but there was also a much simpler version that fits into a box the size of a wine magnum. It contains all the bits you need to fit the frame. You then just need to get to your local metal supplier for some box-section steel to make up the rest of the jig. A more affordable and portable solution for the home builder.

bespoked-2017-bikes08
Simple and affordable frame jigs…

There were plenty of talks over the weekend too – with such luminaries as Dave Yates and Andrew Denham (of the Bicycle Academy) giving their wisdom during the ‘So you want to be a framebuilder’ talk.

bespoked-2017-bikes09
Dave Yates tells it like it is. ‘It’s all just glorified plumbing…’
bespoked-2017-bikes01
Hand illustration – by Sharpie

Jon from Mackworkshop was displaying his made-in-the-UK luggage and accessories – all made by him.

bespoked-2017-bikes11
Everything from wallets to seatpacks
bespoked-2017-bikes12
Elastic loops up top are good for drying your spare socks in the breeze
bespoked-2017-bikes13
That front bag must be for a burrito. Mmm… burrito…

We brought you pics of Gary from Curtis Bikes and his award-winning full suspension bike (in the background) but here’s an equally nice rugged trail hardtail.

bespoked-2017-bikes14
There’s something about a clear-coated steel frame, eh?
bespoked-2017-bikes15
This distinct bike is for children with dwarfism and has been the personal project of Brian from Curtis Bikes for a number of years.
bespoked-2017-bikes16
Swarf was showing off its neat full suspension bike

Downland Cycles had a big stand to show many bikes made by the alumni of its framebuilding course. As featured in issue 111 of Singletrack, there were all three bikes that appear in that story on display. Yorkshire Dave’s fillet brazed stainless road bike, Chipps’ ‘performance pub bike’ and this very neat trail hardtail from Gael of newly-formed Baudou Cycles.

bespoked-2017-bikes17
As featured in Singletrack Magazine, issue 111, eh?
bespoked-2017-bikes18
It wasn’t all bikes. Silca showed a neat tool roll and torque wrench combo
bespoked-2017-bikes19
There was also this Tour mechanic-inspired tool roll of T-handled hex and Torx keys

In the New Framebuilders’ room were a few interesting bikes, including a couple from https://www.rakshasacustoms.co.uk – both with striking paintjobs. Squid bike anyone?

bespoked-2017-bikes21
Pink and black plus bike for the street
bespoked-2017-bikes22
Ha! Suckers!
bespoked-2017-bikes23
You have to love tentacles on a top tube, right?

Carbon Wasp is a small company from Yorkshire that has a unique approach to carbon frame making. It 3D prints the moulds for each frame, discarding them after use. This lets them offer bespoke geometry, tube profile and design for every frame. You can either buy, or tweak its stock hardtail or full suspension designs, or turn up with your own and see it made. Clever stuff, only overshadowed by its desperate need for a graphic designer…

bespoked-2017-bikes24
Carbon stays, carbon rocker, carbon carbon!
bespoked-2017-bikes25
Space for your sarnies in the downtube…
bespoked-2017-bikes26
Here’s the carbon hardtail
bespoked-2017-bikes27
Carbon Wasp’s full suspension frame
