Bespoked Show – A Tour Of The Bikes And Bits

There was a huge amount to see at last weekend’s Bespoked show. Everything from frames to components to framebuilding courses. Over the next couple of stories we’ll touch on a few of the things on display…

Doug White of White Industries was there, showing off a vast range of hubs, pedals, chainrings, singlespeed freewheels and cranks (square taper is alive and well…)

Ted James AKA SuperTed was showing off some very clever bikes that had taken a vast amount of work. As well as his signature pirate motifs, there was custom paint, headtubes machined out of solid stainless and internal cable routing so neat that it looked organically grown…

The Bicycle Academy had a stand with bikes made by some of its alumni. It was also showing off a couple of frame jigs that it sells. There was the all-singing-all-dancing one for a couple of grand, but there was also a much simpler version that fits into a box the size of a wine magnum. It contains all the bits you need to fit the frame. You then just need to get to your local metal supplier for some box-section steel to make up the rest of the jig. A more affordable and portable solution for the home builder.

There were plenty of talks over the weekend too – with such luminaries as Dave Yates and Andrew Denham (of the Bicycle Academy) giving their wisdom during the ‘So you want to be a framebuilder’ talk.

Jon from Mackworkshop was displaying his made-in-the-UK luggage and accessories – all made by him.

We brought you pics of Gary from Curtis Bikes and his award-winning full suspension bike (in the background) but here’s an equally nice rugged trail hardtail.

Downland Cycles had a big stand to show many bikes made by the alumni of its framebuilding course. As featured in issue 111 of Singletrack, there were all three bikes that appear in that story on display. Yorkshire Dave’s fillet brazed stainless road bike, Chipps’ ‘performance pub bike’ and this very neat trail hardtail from Gael of newly-formed Baudou Cycles.

In the New Framebuilders’ room were a few interesting bikes, including a couple from https://www.rakshasacustoms.co.uk – both with striking paintjobs. Squid bike anyone?

Carbon Wasp is a small company from Yorkshire that has a unique approach to carbon frame making. It 3D prints the moulds for each frame, discarding them after use. This lets them offer bespoke geometry, tube profile and design for every frame. You can either buy, or tweak its stock hardtail or full suspension designs, or turn up with your own and see it made. Clever stuff, only overshadowed by its desperate need for a graphic designer…